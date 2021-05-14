Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

“After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” CMT said in a statement.

Though his videos were removed and he wasn't allowed to compete at last month's Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen has still had major success on both the pop and country charts, even earning six nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, airing later this month.

In a normal year he would have been a shoo-in nominee for CMT's video of the year prize. The finalists for that category will be determined in two rounds with the top five nominees announced on June 1 and the top three nominees on June 8, the day before the show airs. Other nominees for video of the year include Kenny Chesney, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Ingrid Andress and Carrie Underwood, the most decorated winner in the history of the CMT Music Awards with 22 wins. She's nominated twice this year thanks to “Hallelujah,” her duet with John Legend.