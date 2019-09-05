The late iconic opera star Maria Callas will be brought to life on stage Sept. 7 during a special show in Chicago.
"Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Lyric Opera House.
Callas, who died 42 years ago, gave her final Chicago Lyric Opera House performance 64 years ago.
During a cutting-edge Hologram Tour, the acclaimed singer will be seen performing a number of popular compositions conducted by Eimear Noone.
The show is a Base Hologram production. Callas, who was called "La Davina," will be seen as a three-dimensional hologram.
Callas, who debuted in "Norma" by Bellini in 1954, actually opened the Lyric Opera's first season.
"Callas in Concert" is directed by Stephen Wadsworth, who also directed "Master Class," a play about Callas by Terrence McNally. Songs included in the show's repertoire are "Je Veux Vivre"; "Carmen-Prelude"; various selections from "MacBeth"; "Costa Diva" from "Norma"; and others.
FYI: "Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets range from $39 to $125. Call 312-827-5600 or visit lyricopera.org/Callas.