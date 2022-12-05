Marie Osmond shares holiday spirit at Four Winds Casino

Singer Marie Osmond recently kicked off her holiday symphonic tour at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The 90-minute concert proved a spirited start to the season as Osmond, along with a symphonic orchestra and her nephew David Osmond, offered a show filled with holiday favorites and other tunes.

Osmond, now in her sixth decade of performing, remains as strong as ever in concert and her holiday show was an engaging production which surely spread the warm holiday spirit.

The singer offered tunes from her recent"Unexpected" album, which was released in December of 2021 as well as other holiday songs.

Among tunes on the playlist were "Unexpected Song," "My Grown-up Christmas List," "Nessun Dorma," "Silent Night" and others.

Prior to performing "Unexpected Song," Osmond told dedicated fans "I'm so grateful for the life you've given me. Thank you so much."

Osmond turned the stage over to her nephew David at several points during the show. She called him a "miracle" as well as an inspiration. David, the son of Alan Osmond, who is the oldest performing Osmond brother, shared with the audience that he has MS. (Alan Osmond also has MS). David told the crowd that he's remained positive throughout his illness although at one point he was in a wheelchair. He said his father's motto has long been "I may have MS but MS does not have me" and he believes that as well.

David performed various tunes, including "Mary Did You Know" and also did a segment with Marie of some of their favorite Christmas songs.

In their duet of favorite Christmas songs, they performed a number of songs including "What Child Is This," "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Deck The Halls," "Joy To The World," "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,""Ave Marie" and "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear."

Also on the set list was a touching version of "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

Osmond's concert proved a perfect way to begin the festive season.

Among other performances on Osmond's schedule are The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Dec. 9 and Carmel, Indiana on Dec. 10. Visit marieosmond.com for more shows on her concert schedule. For more information on shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.