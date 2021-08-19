Marie Osmond to bring symphony show to Ravinia

Marie Osmond genuinely missed doing live performances over the past year and a half.

"The best part about it (for me) is to see people having fun," Osmond said, during a recent telephone interview. She said she truly missed that audience interaction and being able to spread some joy with her music.

Osmond will be spreading that happiness when she performs Aug. 25 at Ravinia. Her special guest joining her on the Ravinia stage will be David Archuleta, a former runner-up on "American Idol" in 2008.

"This is a whole new direction for me," said Osmond, who will be performing a symphony show at Ravinia. A lover of opera and classical music, Osmond, 61, said it's rewarding performing with a full symphony.

"We did a practice show with the symphony," she said. Osmond, who is the mother of eight children, is currently not on a full tour but has occasional shows scheduled in the next couple of months and many of those are with symphonies.

Just before the pandemic hit, in the fall of 2019, she and her brother Donny finished their 11-year Donny and Marie show residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. So, to be able to entertain again in concert is something Osmond, who's been performing since she was 3, is looking forward to.