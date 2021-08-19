Marie Osmond to bring symphony show to Ravinia

Marie Osmond genuinely missed doing live performances over the past year and a half.
"The best part about it (for me) is to see people having fun," Osmond said, during a recent telephone interview. She said she truly missed that audience interaction and being able to spread some joy with her music.
Osmond will be spreading that happiness when she performs Aug. 25 at Ravinia. Her special guest joining her on the Ravinia stage will be David Archuleta, a former runner-up on "American Idol" in 2008.
"This is a whole new direction for me," said Osmond, who will be performing a symphony show at Ravinia. A lover of opera and classical music, Osmond, 61, said it's rewarding performing with a full symphony.
"We did a practice show with the symphony," she said. Osmond, who is the mother of eight children, is currently not on a full tour but has occasional shows scheduled in the next couple of months and many of those are with symphonies.
Just before the pandemic hit, in the fall of 2019, she and her brother Donny finished their 11-year Donny and Marie show residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. So, to be able to entertain again in concert is something Osmond, who's been performing since she was 3, is looking forward to.
She said she's also excited to bring her show to Chicagoland fans at Ravinia, a venue she's never performed at before but has heard much about.
In her show, Osmond will be performing songs from her new album, due out just before Christmas, as well as some of her hits. "Paper Roses" and "Meet Me in Montana" are sure to be on the playlist. Her latest album features a selection of operatic songs as well as a selection of other Broadway-style tunes and more.
"It'll be a taste of my new album," she said, about the show. Osmond, who playfully added "I have kind of an odd voice," said she experiments with various musical styles. And though her career has been centered around performing contemporary pop styles, she said she really loves the operatic/classical genre and has performed songs in those genres occasionally in concert.
"I'll be doing a couple more surprises. But it's a very different show," she said.
Music, Osmond believes, can be a real healer as well as a vehicle for bringing people joy and a form of self expression. Osmond, who released an album titled "Music Is Medicine" in 2016, hopes her concert will bring smiles to people's faces.
"I believe music is more (profound) than we can comprehend," she said.
Osmond wants to deliver a bit of hope, peace and joy to people with her music and her live show.
"Chicago needs some happiness...As I've gotten older, I love looking at the audience and watching them enjoy themselves."
FYI: Marie Osmond will perform with special guest David Archuleta at Ravinia on Aug. 25. The show begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit ravinia.org.