Master of Song: Paul Anka to perform at Hard Rock Live

Through the years, Paul Anka has had a winning way of crafting a great song.

The singer-songwriter came into the public eye in the 1950s, first enjoying time as a teen idol who wrote his own songs and then through the decades, he won accolades for his repertoire of hit songs written for himself and others.

Anka, now in his 80s, continues to tour and bring his beloved music to audiences around the world. He'll perform the concert "Paul Anka’s Greatest Hits: His Way" Friday at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

"I enjoy touring. It's my passion," said Anka during a recent telephone interview. " I don't tour 200 days a year anymore. I'll do maybe 80 days a year."

Anka said he recently finished a tour in Europe where he performed in countries such as Germany, Spain and Belgium and also traveled to Israel.

While he was in Paris, he was awarded the French Order of Merit from French president Macron.

"It always makes me feel good to represent our country," Anka said about receiving the award.

Anka's current tour will run through most of November and then resume again in January. "We'll shut down before Thanksgiving," he said.

Last year when Anka brought his show to the area, he performed his tribute to Frank Sinatra. This time, he's focusing on his own classic tunes.

"I've got a new show and a great orchestra. I'll be doing all the hits. And there'll be new arrangements to some of them," he said.

Anka said when he returns to cities every year, he doesn't always want to do the same show. "I like to change it up every year," he said, adding he got a lot of "mileage" out of the Sinatra show concept, which audiences really enjoyed.

Fans at the Hard Rock Live show can expect to hear a variety of Anka's greatest tunes. Audiences will hear songs such as "Diana" and "Puppy Love," which he wrote for former sweetheart Annette Funicello to "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and "My Way," penned for Frank Sinatra.

Anka recently had his hit "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" spotlighted on TikTok in a brand new way. It's been featured as part of "The Silhouette Challenge" and is gaining renewed popularity, which Anka thinks is great.

The singer/songwriter said all of the new technology can't really be avoided but he sees it as a "new benefit" for musicians.

When it comes to technology such as TikTok, Anka said "there are definitely good things about it."

In the music world, he said it's been helpful to garner new fans. "There's a good upside to it."

He said, laughing, "If someone would have told me I'd have a huge hit on TikTok, I would have said you're crazy."

Anka's latest album "Sessions" was released this past summer.

"It took about six months," he said about completing "Sessions." "I'm happy to be putting a new album out." Anka said he worked on "Sessions" and another album during the shutdown of the pandemic. "I got a lot of creative work done."

"Sessions" includes a variety of new material from the artist as well as known songs such as "It was A Very Good Year," "Since I Don't Have You" and "Lonely Boy."

One of the current projects Anka is working on is a documentary about his life and career.

"I'm knee-deep in the documentary. We're been working on it for about three months and it should take another six to nine months of work," Anka said. The documentary should be ready to market by the end of next year. "We'll be submitting it to the film festivals around the world."

Anka said the group of people working with him on the documentary have had to go through "cartons of film and photos."

"I'm glad I didn't have to do that," he said, with a laugh.

Anka said, though, looking back on his life and career while working on this film has been an interesting experience. "It's cathartic for sure and a lot of memories."

Another upcoming project for the legendary singer/songwriter is a venture with TikTok.

"TikTok is starting a record label and they've asked me to produce the first record," he said.

Anka is still enthused about bringing his shows to fans around the globe.

The important part about what I do is making people happy. It's very rewarding. I'm happy to be out there."