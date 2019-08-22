Singer/songwriter and guitarist John Mayer brought his enthusiastic show to the United Center recently.
He played to a full house for nearly two hours. Mayer's playlist featured 26 songs and he presented classics like “No Such Thing,” “Clarity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “I Don’t Trust Myself” and “The Age of Worry.”
He also entertained the crowd with covers like Townsend’s “Let My Love Open the Door,” Prince’s “Beautiful Ones” and the Grateful Dead’s “Fire on the Mountain.”
“There’s something very special about this city with the kindness and it means the world to me,” Mayer said. “I’m John Mayer and people know that because of all of you.”
Mayer also handed out perfect performances of “Edge of Desire” and “Gravity” before embarking on his encore of “Wheel” and “New Light.”
Mayer is a breath of fresh air with his throwback performance style and chilled showmanship. He's just the kid from Berklee College of Music playing what he loves and doing what he wants.
Whether it’s his early days of indie or his commitment to the blues or his fascination with the iconic Grateful Dead, Mayer’s legitimacy comes from his raw ability to move people through his music.
After performances with Dead & Company in early summer, Mayer began his tour in Albany, New York on July 19. He'll continue through the country until his last scheduled shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 and 14.