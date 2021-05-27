Memorial Opera House reopens with Memorial Day concert

While the concert is free, reservations are required and can be made at Memorial House’s website, memorialoperahouse.com. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert.

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food goods, which will go to the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso.

“It’s a community driven event,” MacDonald said. “It’s (performed by ) all members of the community that have been pining for the arts to come back just like we have … we’re such a community driven organization,, and with us being a Civil War memorial (venue) I can’t think of a better way to celebrate.”

Memorial Opera House will kick off their 2021 season with “Clue, The Musical.” Their production of the 1997 Off Broadway hit kicks off June 18 and runs through July 4.

Memorial Opera House had originally scheduled to stage “Clue” in the fall prior to the pandemic.

“It felt like the right show to ease back into everything,” MacDonald said. “It’s a small cast, it’s a small orchestra, everybody on stage is fully vaccinated. As far as timing worked out, it was like ‘Great. We can make it happen really quickly.’ We’re really, really excited to bring it to the community and bring it to life.”