Metallica offers up fiery performance at Lollapalooza

Metal fans were in for a treat July 28 when Metallica headlined the first day of Lollapalooza.

The band, which was founded in Los Angeles four decades ago, offered a powerful show starring their signature whining guitars and a set list of hits.

Front man James Hetfield told the Lollapalloza crowd that the band was happy to be playing the festival once again.

"Thank you Lollapalloza.You make us feel good.Than you so much," Hetfield said.

Now in their 41st year as a band, the group's members are still at the top of their game. The musicianship of the band remains stellar. With clean and dynamic guitar playing that never sounded muddled at traditionally high decibels and the fast-paced talents of Lar Ulrich on the drums, Metallica soared in concert.

Their set also had a number of pyrotechnic moments with flames shooting up from the stage.

Metallica's fans spanned the ages. The crowd featured young and older rockers, including grandmothers with grandkids in tow.

On the band's setlist were favorite tunes such as "Whiplash," "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Want To Rock & Roll)," "Dirty Window," "Sad But True" and "Search & Destroy."

Prior to performing "Fade to Black," Hetfield said, "This song, written in 1983, is about suicide. We're not supposed to talk about it. We're all struggling inside. If you are struggling inside, talk to someone. You're not alone and you are worth it."

The group ended their show with "Master of Puppets," which has seen new popularity after being featured in the show "Stranger Things."

Among other artists performing at Lollapalooza on July 28 were Jazmine Sullivan, Caroline Polachek, Lorna Shore, The Wombats, Billy Strings, Inhaler, Black Coffee, 100 Gecs and others.