It was a celebration of music spanning the decades during "an Evening with Michael Feinstein and Kristin Chenoweth" at Ravinia recently.
Singer/pianist and music historian Feinstein and singer Chenoweth brought their spirited show to Ravinia and offered an engaging 90-minute concert of easy-listening, classic and Broadway songs to fans.
Feinstein has long been known for celebrating the classic tunes and educating people on the importance of and background on the music from decades ago.
The singers performed a few songs together but then did separate sets. Feinstein performed his section of the show first with Chenoweth entertaining afterward.
Highlighted songs in Feinstein's set included "Moon River," "Strike Up The Band," the poignant "Old Friend," and the heartfelt "You and Me Against The World."
Chenoweth, known for her role as Glinda in Broadway's "Wicked," drew audiences in with her renditions of "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Over The Rainbow," "All The Things You Are" and other standards.
She thanked Feinstein for inviting her to perform with him, commenting that she's in awe of the singer/pianist.
"I can't believe I'm sharing the same stage with him," Chenoweth said.
Throughout the show, both Feinstein and Chenoweth talked to the audience and gave interesting tidbits and background about the songs they performed.
Feinstein, being such a music historian, always has a wealth of information to share about any piece of music he delivers. He's passionate about keeping the Great American Songbook alive.
