"Midwest Beat' transitions beyond the dial

Lakeshore Public Radio - 89.1 FM is going in a more "News" focus direction during the midday, so my nearly decade run on Friday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. as host of the celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT" will end after Friday's broadcast.

My Tuesday evening 7-8 p.m. broadcast edition of "Midwest BEAT" will continue to bring great interviews with regional, national and international entertainers to local airwaves via the 89.1-FM signal. Friday however, will be the last show leading into the weekend.

My two-hour program may be going away from afternoon airwaves in favor of headlines not of the entertainment world, but the show will continue on Tuesdays, and evolve in the form of an on-demand style of "podcast," via the bigger online presence Lakeshore has been forging.

As time slots shift, my presence will continue on Friday evenings as producer/host of a new, music intensive blues music program featuring all styles of the genre. The launch, broadcast times and details of that blues program will soon be announced.

Watch the station's website -- lakeshorepublicradio.org -- for updated information on the new blues show and how the transition is going for me online as I get "schooled" by Lakeshore's Brian Bergholm and his team of next generation broadcasters. Can they teach this old dog the new trick of how to do a radio show not actually heard on a radio? Let the lessons begin.

Friday's last actual live afternoon edition of "Midwest BEAT," airs from 1-3 p.m. and will feature two wonderful guests. From 1-2 p.m., listeners will meet rising, Nashville-based country music artist Andrew Salgado, who will be coming to Northwest Indiana next week for a special vinyl album release party and intimate performance. For the second hour (2-3 p.m.) my guest is British blues artist Deborah Bonham, the sister of Led Zeppelin's iconic, late drummer John "Bonzo" Bonham, and a great musical talent herself. New music from both guests will be spotlighted.

Looking ahead to next Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. broadcast program, my guest will be heavy metal vocalist John Corabi, a former member of such groups as Motley Crue, The Scream and his own band. Listen to win pairs of tickets to Corabi's April 8 concert at Hobart Art Theater. Tune in on the dial or stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• The Hobart Police Department's K9 Unit again hosts its annual "Bark Out Loud" comedy show this Friday at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line). Multiple comedians from across the country converge on Hobart each year for this event, raising funds for the department's K9 Unit. This year's laugh masters are Jerry Donovan, Ken Evans and Billy Ray Bauer, who are veterans of Comedy Central, Showtime, HBO, and "The Bob & Tom Show." The K9 officers themselves appear with their handlers on stage and mingle. This columnist again serves as stage manager and guest emcee. Doors: 5 p.m. Show: 7 p.m. Donation: $20. A 21 & older event. More: facebook.com/HobartPoliceK9Unit.

• Country music returns to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as Lancaster & Company (best known as LANCO) perform at 7 p.m. tonight. The group is best remembered for the 2017 #1 country single, "Greatest Love Story," featured on ABC-TV's hit series, "The Bachelor." Country takes a sharp turn Saturday when Alex Williams brings his much harder rocking "Stoned, Twisted, Country" show to the venue. This native of Pendleton, Indiana blends his love of ’80s metal with his love of classic country. More: brickartlive.com.

• Humane Society of Northwest Indiana follows last weekend's successful "Pet Rock" event with a more subdued fundraiser. "Painting Paws For a Cause" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City, finds Hobart High School art teacher Kim Bucheit, helping folks paint adorable images of paw prints, puppies, kittens and other designs on pre-primed old vinyl records. The 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday event is all ages. The $20 donation includes all supplies and complimentary refreshments. Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as space is limited. More: 219-210-3813 or facebook.com/RecordBinMC.

• On Friday, blues guitarist Ivy Ford steps up at 8 p.m. for a night of sassiness and swagger at Council Oak Bar in Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Ford is like a young, female version of Buddy Guy, right down to often playing Guy's trademark polka-dot guitar. If country is more your flavor, Nate Venturelli will be rockin' the Hard Rock Cafe Stage on the other side of the slots at 9 p.m. Shows are free. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The always funky Sheryl Youngblood brings her sassy Say Yes band to Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso on Friday, so dance shoes are required. The Vino Louden Band is a regular attraction at top blues haunts like Kingston Mines and Rosa's in Chicago, but on Saturday, Louden will perform an all acoustic blues set at Element's. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Music gets displaced as live stage comedy returns Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, but the rhythms return in a big way on Saturday when the 10-piece group, Together, busts out their dance, disco and Latin grooves. On Sunday, it's the weekly "Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m., where local blues artists can strut their stuff. All backline is provided. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• East Chicago icon of the neo-punk/new wave scene, Andy Prieboy, has released "Memory Lane," a new album of songs from various points in his eclectic career spanning 1979 to 2021. Once the vocalist/songwriter for edgy rock band, Wall of Voodoo, Prieboy later journeyed into a variety of solo and collaborative projects.

Released last week, "Memory Lane" contains 14 total songs -- two are bonus tracks available only via andyprieboy.com -- along with lyrics, stories and photos. Tracks can be purchased individually online as well, but the full collection from this gifted Bishop Noll graduate is recommended. Like old E.C. pal Jim Skafish, Prieboy is a gifted, Region-rooted treasure who was ahead of his time, and is one music fans need to discover.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

