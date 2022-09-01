Midwest Rocker gives 'Everything'

Several weeks back in my weekly "Local Scene" music column, I announced musician, singer, songwriter and producer Colin Peterik was making ready to release his solo debut album, "Everything And Nothing." Well it's happened. The 12-song CD version of "Everything And Nothing" was officially released recently and Chicagoland fans are buzzing about it.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Colin is the son of Chicago's legendary songwriter Jim Peterik, the founder of both The Ides of March (“Vehicle”) and Survivor (“Eye of the Tiger”), as well as a songwriter for dozens of other top artists.

Peterik giving this writer the privilege of spotlighting his songs pre-release to my radio audience was a bit like deja vu, because in early 1979, his dad gave me a demo tape featuring the soon to be hit Survivor song, "Somewhere In America," which I played on my radio show at the time.

"Everything And Nothing" was recorded during the pandemic with Peterik playing all instruments, harmonizing with himself, and self-producing all tracks. The only exception to the DIY project was having the final mixing and mastering handled by Grammy Award-winning studio wiz, Craig Bauer. This collection finds Peterik's pop sensibilities brilliant and well-honed while he colors his songs from a sonic palate of styles.

Young Peterik's teenage band project, Lobster Newburg, was the vehicle for some of Colin's earliest songs. Their first studio album -- "Vernal Equinox" -- dropped in 2007 and was a collection of original songs with some rather complex, multi-layered arrangements. "I'm proud of what we did with that group at that point in time," he said of the project that first put him on the public radar and earned him some radio play. The music on that album and its 2009 follow-up, "Actress," still holds up all these years later.

Peterik stepped out with a solo project under the name of SiJay, taking him in a more Neo-Soul/Jazz direction, and earning him radio play via his snappy '40s lounge-style single, "Detroit Club." The reinvention of his sound as SiJay, revealed an evolution in writing, production and performance which has come to fruition with this newest effort, "Everything And Nothing."

On "Everything And Nothing," the soulfulness of the SiJay project melds with the trippy, jazzy, psychedelic rock sound of his teenage Lobster days, revealing an artist who has come into his own. Find select music videos and more at: colinpeterik.com.

“My goal is to inspire others with music the way that I have been inspired, and in that way,” Peterik said. “Pass the torch of musical expression while leaving my stamp on the rich tapestry of popular music.”

While the Peterik work ethic and DNA cannot be denied, the groovy gumbo of styles young Peterik has cooked up here is savory and wholly his own. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with an arts and audio degree, Peterik has been practicing the engineering side of his craft as the owner and engineer of The Jam Lab recording studio, which he custom designed as a broad spectrum facility which provides multiple services, as a recording studio, video production studio, rehearsal space, and even small concert hall with a full stage for private showcasing events. (thejamlab.net).

"My dad is certainly a major influence in my life, because I have watched and learned from all the things he has done over the years," said Peterik "He has accomplished so much and he is always moving forward in various directions. He has inspired me in many ways." Aside from learning things in regards to musical and production skills, young Peterik also has his father's strong work ethic, humility and sense of appreciation.

"Musically speaking, some of my biggest musical influences have been Steely Dan, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket and Imagine Dragons," said Peterik, whose new original songs would easily fit into a custom playlist with music by all of those groups.

Raised in an environment where he was able to soak up many diverse musical styles and flavors, has served Peterik well. This first full-length album is the foundation upon which he will now start building his own musical legacy as a future Chicago music icon.

"Music is an art form that spills off of everything that precedes it, whether you want it to or not," noted Peterik of why his sound is such a melting pot. "There's a wealth of music and styles I've been digesting my whole life, which naturally helps to influence my own music."

While certainly focused on promoting his new album and original songs, Peterik multi-tasks like his father, and will be balancing original music showcase concerts, with various Jam Lab projects, and continuing to perform at festivals and theaters with his popular Steely Dan tribute group, The Brooklyn Charmers (facebook.com/brooklyncharmers).