Miley Cyrus heats up Lollapalooza stage

Miley Cyrus presented her own musical party on stage at Chicago's Lollapalooza Thursday night.
Cyrus, who headlined the T-Mobile stage on the opening day of the four-day music festival, performed a nearly two-hour set filled with songs from her latest album "Plastic Hearts" as well as a number of covers and her hits.
Donned in a glittery red Gucci shorts suit, Cyrus performed with all the passion and spunk audiences are used to seeing from the singer.
Cyrus' show featured a good mix of tunes and an extra treat as she welcomed a number of guests to her stage, including British rocker Billy Idol. Other guests performing with Cyrus that night were Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo and Juicy J. The Chicago Bulls' mascot Benny The Bull even made a surprise appearance.
The concert opener was a bit of "We Can't Stop" which progressed into Pixies' cover "Where Is My Mind."
A highlight of the set was Idol's performance of "Night Crawling" with Cyrus. "Night Crawling" is featured on the new "Plastic Hearts" album. The singers also performed a cover of Idol's smash hit "White Wedding."
Also on the performance roster were dynamic covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)."
By the eclectic choice of songs on her set list, it's obvious Cyrus is herself a fan of a range of genres and also was conscious of delivering a show people of all ages could enjoy.
Cyrus told her fans she was "grateful" for them. "It's not about the artist," she said. It was about the fans and their support, she stressed.
She mentioned that the last year was very humbling for everyone and that it feels good to able to be performing for people again.
"We know there's light at the end of the tunnel and Lolla is the light for many of us," she said.
Among the variety of songs starring in Cyrus' set were "Malibu," "23" with Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, "See You Again," "Without You" with The Kid Laroi, her poignant hit ballad "The Climb" and Temple of The Dog cover "Say Hello 2 Heaven."
Cyrus' chart toppers "Wrecking Ball," "Can't Be Tamed" and the ultimate celebration tune "Party in the U.S.A." were appropriately saved for the end of the show.
Fans left Cyrus' concert joyfully singing the anthem and singing Cyrus' praises.
Other Thursday shows of note at Lollapalooza were Kim Petras, Playboi Carti, Jimmy Eat World, Steve Aoki and others. Visit lollapalooza.com.