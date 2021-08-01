Miley Cyrus heats up Lollapalooza stage

Miley Cyrus presented her own musical party on stage at Chicago's Lollapalooza Thursday night.

Cyrus, who headlined the T-Mobile stage on the opening day of the four-day music festival, performed a nearly two-hour set filled with songs from her latest album "Plastic Hearts" as well as a number of covers and her hits.

Donned in a glittery red Gucci shorts suit, Cyrus performed with all the passion and spunk audiences are used to seeing from the singer.

Cyrus' show featured a good mix of tunes and an extra treat as she welcomed a number of guests to her stage, including British rocker Billy Idol. Other guests performing with Cyrus that night were Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo and Juicy J. The Chicago Bulls' mascot Benny The Bull even made a surprise appearance.

The concert opener was a bit of "We Can't Stop" which progressed into Pixies' cover "Where Is My Mind."

A highlight of the set was Idol's performance of "Night Crawling" with Cyrus. "Night Crawling" is featured on the new "Plastic Hearts" album. The singers also performed a cover of Idol's smash hit "White Wedding."

Also on the performance roster were dynamic covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)."