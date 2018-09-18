Greg Bueltmann has long been a fan of the musical arts. His interests have also lied in the technology field.
"I've been playing music since I was a little kid," said Bueltmann, who is a resident of Miller."My parents were both musical," he added. Bueltmann is a member of popular Northwest Indiana music groups Echoes of Pompeii and Mr. Funnyman.
In addition to his musical side, Bueltmann is an employee of Burwood Group, where he is director of enablement for the IT consulting and integration firm located in Chicago.
Bueltmann was formerly a junior high band teacher at Oak Grove School in Libertyville, Illinois. Bueltmann, who grew up in Libertyville, was also a principal at Mary Whitney Elementary School in Lake Zurich and a principal at Big Hollow Middle School in Ingleside.
"I've also been playing the organ at church my whole life," Bueltmann said. He can be found playing the organ frequently at Bethel Lutheran Church in Miller.
Bueltmann, who moved to Miller eight years ago, said he never realized how strong the Northwest Indiana music scene was in regards to local and regional bands.
"I was very impressed with the music scene. There are so many places that provide a place for bands to play," he said.
Being a part of Echoes of Pompeii, which is a Pink Floyd tribute band and Mr Funnyman, a band dedicated to "music from the '60s to the present,", has been very worthwhile for the musician.
"Pink Floyd's music is great," he said, adding the band regularly encourages other individual artists and bands to play their music, unlike other iconic bands that don't really like the idea that others are replicating their songs.
Echoes of Pompeii has performed at various festivals as well as theaters such as Theatre at the Center in Munster and The Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois. Mr. Funnyman regularly plays local music clubs, weddings and other venues.
Both bands, which are made up of the same players, Bueltmann said, have large fan bases.
"Mr Funnyman has been playing together for 25 years," he said. Bueltmann has been with the band for the past few years.
The performer enjoys the fact that he has time for both his musical passion and career as well as his tech career at Burwood.
At Burwood, where he's worked since 2008, Bueltmann is instrumental in helping big business adapt technology.
He explained they assist business people in making sure they understand the technology they're working with in their organizations.
"My dad was a computer guy back in the '60s," Bueltmann explained, adding he learned a lot from his father when it came to technical matters. Bueltmann's father was in a high profile position at Abbott Laboratories.
"That gave me an edge when I got to college," he said.
Bueltmann's father had always said people that were good at music often had an aptitude for math and other technical subjects.
When it comes to music, the entertainer said it's a passion he continues to develop. He feels fortunate he's been able to do what he loves for most of his life.
"Music is a really great way to be able to express yourself. And it's fun playing in a group and playing for an audience."
For more information on Echoes of Pompeii, Mr Funnyman and upcoming performances, visit echoesofpompeii.com and mrfunnymanband.com.