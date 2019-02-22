Theater fans who also like good ol' rock 'n' roll should dance on down to Theatre at the Center in Munster for its latest production.
"Million Dollar Quartet" opens earlier this week and continues to March 31 at the theater.
The joyous musical production with hits galore tells the story of a day that went down in rock history. It was Dec. 4, 1956 and Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis met to jam during a recording session at Memphis' Sun Record Studios.
In the show, audiences meet the four legends long before they were so famous, and see their interactions with one another and with Sam Phillips- the man behind Sun Records.
Director of Munster's "Million Dollar Quartet" is Daryl Brooks. Starring in the production are Zack Sorrow as Elvis; Michael Kurowski as Jerry Lee Lewis; Tommy Malouf as Johnny Cash; Zachary Stevenson as Carl Perkins; Sean Fortunato as record producer Sam Phillips; and Aerial Williams as Elvis' girlfriend Dyanne. Rounding out the cast are other musicians Nick Anderson as Fluke and Michael Sinclair as Jay.
Cast performances are strong in this fast-moving musical. It's particularly easy to be drawn into the lively guitar-playing and singing of Stevenson as Perkins and the dynamic piano pounding of Kurowski as Lewis. Malouf and Sorrow also rock as Cash and Elvis while Fortunato and Williams turn in fine performances as Phillips and Dyanne.
Attendees will likely leave this show singing as all the great well-known hits are part of the musical roster. Songs starring in the show include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever" (performed by Williams), "That's All Right Mama," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog," "Great Balls of Fire," "See You Later, Alligator," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and other favorites.
FYI: "Million Dollar Quartet" will run through March 31 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range from $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com