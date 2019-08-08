Saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter Mindi Abair brings her funky blues rock sound and band, The Boneshakers, back to Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) next week.
Abair will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Memorial Opera House.
A former National Trustee for The Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Abair's career accomplishments include 2 Grammy Award nominations, eight solo albums, 10 #1 radio hits on the jazz charts, two seasons playing sax on "American Idol" (2011-2012), touring as Aerosmith's saxophonist and creating her own annual Wine & Music Festival.
She has also toured with and/or recorded with such artists as The Backstreet Boys, Duran Duran, Teena Marie, Mandy Moore, Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Keb Mo', Booker T. Jones, Max Weinberg and Jim Peterik.
"We're playing a lot of the songs from our new album ("No Good Deed") at the show, we'll also do songs from throughout my catalog," Abair said. "We've made a lot of friends in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland over the last few years and really love coming back to play at the Opera House."
Like her last few releases, "No Good Deed" was produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley t EastWest Studio in Hollywood. The new 10-song collection contains eight Abair-written originals along with a soulful cover of Ike & Tina Turner's "Baby, Get it On," and a rocked-up blues take on the old Rascals/Pat Benatar hit, "You Better Run."
Abair became a mentor and advocate of female empowerment in 2017 with her original song, "Pretty Good for a Girl," recorded with the help of blues guitar great Joe Bonamassa. Born out of her own frustration at hearing that comment over the years, the song took on a life of its own after its unique music video became the foundation for the entertainer's Pretty Good For A Girl organization. The organization celebrates female accomplishments while promoting positive self-esteem and self-image in young females. FYI: prettygoodforagirl.net.
Abair hopes to meet some of the Region's empowered young girls when she pre-empts her Aug. 15 Opera House performance with an hour-long "meet and greet" in downtown Hobart at The Record Bin (218 Main St.). It's the first day back at school for most NWI students and Abair is helping to celebrate the start of a new school year by hosting a free after school pizza party at the local record shop. From 3 to 4:15 p.m., Abair will sign albums, take photos and chat with area music fans. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
From the time she dropped her first album in 1999, "Always and Never The Same," Florida native Abair has evolved with each new release from a clean pop/jazz sound to the soulful and dirty blues-rock style heard on "No Good Deed." Much of that evolution is due to her pairing up in 2015 with The Boneshakers -- Randy Jacobs, Rodney Lee, Ben White and Third Richardson. More: mindiabair.com.
BEATLES FEST IS BACK
Since 1974, Chicago fans of the Fabs have been celebrating all things John, Paul, George and Ringo related at the annual Fest for Beatles Fans, which returns this weekend to The Hyatt Regency O'Hare.
This year's prominent theme is the "50th Anniversary of Abbey Road." Musical guests this year include Jeremy Clyde (of British Invasion duo, Chad & Jeremy), drummer Alan White (John Lennon's Plastic Ono Band/George Harrison Band and YES), along with former Wings guitarists Laurence Juber and Denny Laine, among others. There are also vendors, a Beatles look-a-like contest, Beatles karaoke, Beatles memorabilia exhibits, children's Beatle entertainers, Beatle book authors, lots of Beatles bands on the Apple Jam Stage, and more.
Returning for another year to emcee the event is Chicago's legendary WXRT air personality and Radio Hall of Famer, Terri Hemmert. The days and hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. More: the fest.com
MUSIC NOTES
Guitarist/vocalist and master of the jam nights, Cousin Dave Neeley hosts an open jam tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Valpo Verona (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso.
Marrakesh Express recreates the harmonies and songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young this Friday at Fox Pointe Pavilion (18140 S. Henry St.) in Lansing at 7 p.m. More: 708-895-7204.
Singer/songwriter Tim McCarthy performs at Running Vines Winery (119 S. Calument Road) in Chesterton from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-771-9463 or runningvines.com.
The R&B/blues of Generation Gap will be heard Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at "Hanna Fest" held at The Last Resort Campground (4707 W. 1300 S.) in Hanna. More: 219-797-2267.
On the local music scene for over four decades, Monterrey, performs Aug. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Woodland Park in Portage for the latest installment of the "2019 Portage Summer Music Series" of free concerts indoors in Woodland Park's Oakwood Grand Hall (2100 Willowcreek Road). More: 219-762-1675 or portagemusic.com.
The Big Boppers -- John Falstrom (bass), Frank Anastos (guitar/vocals), Dennis Leah (drums) -- perform tonight from 6-9 p.m. at the West Golf Course Lounge (1112 Scott Ave.) in Chicago Heights. The group also performs 7-10 p.m. every Friday at Mama And Me Pizza (18219 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood, and from 3-7 p.m. every Sunday at Ryan's Pub (7928 W. Lincoln Hwy.) in Frankfort.
Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Karaoke tonight at 9 p.m. Then it's back to live music with The Corey Dennison Blues Band on Friday at 8 p.m. and The Johnny V. Trio rocking out Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has Northwest Indiana's Americana/Folk Music veteran Ronn Barany performing live tonight, with Downtown Charlie Brown on Friday and The Head Honchos Blues Band on Saturday. All shows 7 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
Local event promoters Rich Warne and Lee Couch will be first hour guests this Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly noon to 2 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The two will talk about their upcoming 4-day, multi-artist "Region Stock Festival" (August 15-18) at the Rising Sun Campground in Monterey, Indiana. The second hour guest (1-2 p.m.) is national blues-rocker Mindi Abair, talking about her new album, "No Good Deed." Stream in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).