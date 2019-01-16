• Singer, songwriter and promoter Nick Kazonis (from Caught On Cline) hosts his weekly Thursday night all ages Open Mic/Jam Night tonight at 95ate5 (9585 N. Industrial Drive) in St. John. All basic backline is provided; just bring an instrument and talent. No cover, but tips benefit The Giving Backpack Foundation. Kazonis runs the music from 7 to 11 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham performs a solo acoustic show at 7 p.m. Saturday. More: 95ate5.com.
• Sticky Scissors, featuring Justin King on guitar/vocals, rocks The White Rhino from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight. The trio is anchored by the rhythm section of drummer Dave Doehring and bassist Jeff Blatherwick. More: facebook.com/stickyscissorsband.
• The Chicago Experience is a 9-piece group that recreates the sound and feel of the group Chicago’s classic hits and deep cuts spanning several decades. At 8 p.m. Eastern Saturday, the group will perform at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. More: acorntheater.org.
•One of the Region’s most acclaimed guitarists, Jeff Massey of The Steepwater Band, will perform solo before a live all ages audience this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. for the weekly internet radio program (RegionRadio.Live) at The Record Bin. Massey has been working on his first solo album and will showcase some songs from it. Admission is free, but space is limited in the intimate back room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin. Along with the live radio broadcast, Mad Brad Toth and Richard Dean will be down at The Record Bin taping an episode of their popular YouTube series, “Thrill of The Hunt.” The series spotlights unique businesses in the Region, with an emphasis on collectibles and memorabilia. Find links to the series at: facebook.com/groups/303965553791038.
• The Picks play a wide array of rock covers starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Buddy & Pals (340 W. U.S. 30) in Schererville. More: facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter gives its patrons a chance to laugh away troubles at 8 p.m. Friday with a comedy night featuring a pair of comedians to be announced. The Jerica Paliga Band will kick up dust on Saturday with a night of rockin’ country original material and covers starting at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Band leader Andy Sutton and The Calumet Regional Jazz Band's weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch continues into 2019 at Region Ale Taphouse & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville (regionaletaphouse.com). A celebrity guest artist sits in each week. Local jazz players interested in sitting in for the all ages shows can contact Sutton at 219-671-0479 or andysuttonmusic.com. This week’s guest host Marc Kelly Smith, as the founder of the “poetry slam movement” back in 1984, will certainly bring something considerably different to the brunch soundtrack. Smith’s notion for slamming together poetry and performance art has been embraced the world over. He still packs in crowds weekly at Chicago’s legendary Green Mill (4802 N. Broadway). More: marckellysmith.net.
• Congratulations to Chicago native and Old Town folk music legend John Prine as it was announced he is an inductee into the 2019 Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Prine, now based in Nashville, is among fine company in this year’s list of inductees – country hitmaker Tom T. Hall; Dallas Austin; R&B chart-topper Missy Elliott; Jack Tempchin; and soft rock hitmaker Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf Islam). The star-studded induction event is slated for June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. More: songhall.org.
• Chicago Sinfonietta presents its signature annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, celebrating the birth and life of Dr. King, on Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College (171 E. Chicago Ave.) in Naperville, and on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Symphony Center (220 S. Michigan Ave.) in Chicago.Chicago Sinfonietta assistant conductor Kedrick Armstrong and Charleston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Kellen Gray, will lead the concert with special guests, including Project Inclusion Orchestral Fellow Kyle Dickson as featured solo violinist, the Waubansie High School Mosaic Choir and spoken word artist Kenneth Woods. Tickets range from $10 to $62. More: chicagosinfonietta.org.
• Chicago-born, Nashville-based recording artist J.D. Simo has wrapped up work on his debut solo album “Off At 11,” due out March 1. The sound is described as channeling classic sounds, ranging from acid rock, traditional blues, folk, soul, to free form jazz. Simo kicks off a headline national tour of small halls and large clubs on Jan. 22 that hits Chicago on Feb. 8 at Martyr’s (3855 N. Lincoln Ave.). Simo will then hook up in April to tour larger venues and festivals in the United States opening shows for The Allman-Betts Band (featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts). More: simo.fm.
• 89.1 FM-Lakeshore Public Radio’s music program “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” will turn back the hands of time at noon Friday. In the spotlight will be the annual Salute to the Sixties tour that will stop at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (777 Casino Drive) in Hammond on Jan. 27. It stars Peter Noone’s Herman’s Hermits, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots. Guests on the program will be Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams and show producer Charlie Blum of CB Entertainment. The show streams live in real time at LakeshorePublicRadio.org.