Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, the youngest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, has been very high profile lately since he recently relocated from "Sweet Home Chicago" to the Hoosier landscape of Crown Point.
Morganfield was recently photographed in the company of British blues legends as Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Deborah Bonham, as well as rubbing elbows with such fellow "sons of legends" as Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Kenny Kinsey at regional events.
Rodgers and Beck had once collaborated together on a Muddy Waters tribute album, and while socializing backstage at the recent "Stars Align Tour" at Northerly Island, both rock legends told Morganfield how much they respected and loved his famous father.
"Meeting Mr. Beck and Mr. Rodgers, and hearing how much my father influenced them and how much they both loved and respected him means so much to me," said Morganfield, who sounds and looks remarkably like his father, who this columnist had the good fortune to meet and briefly interview back in the early '80s.
Catch the young Mr. Morganfield performing live this Friday, when his group Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz co-headline the Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival at Rogers Park (intersection of Morse & Glenwood) in Chicago.
Making a guest appearance as the beat keeper for the Mannish Boyz will be fellow Chicago Blues Hall of Famer, Sheryl Youngblood. Other co-headliners are Lurrie Bell, Liz Mandeville & The Blue Points and The Corey Dennison Band. Also performing are The Original Chicago Blues All-Stars and The Nicholas Barron Electric Blues Band. Admission is free. More: josephmojomorganfield.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Hobart kicks off its annual Lakefront Festival on the shores of Lake George and that happens this weekend. The 27th annual Lakefront Festival begins tonight and runs through Sunday at Festival Park (201 E. Old Ridge Road) in Hobart. There is a variety of food trucks, food booths, craft vendors, a beer garden and plenty of entertainment by local favorites that lean heavily on the rockier side of things.
Tonight is country music with High Noon at 7 p.m. Friday features hometown classic rockers Buck Daddy (5 p.m.) and alt-rockers The Positive Vibe Technicians (8 p.m.). Saturday it's dance/rock with The High Street Band (1 p.m.), followed with classic rock by The Crawpuppies (4 p.m.) and hard rock courtesy of Superfly Redneck (8 p.m.). It all wraps up Sunday with classic rock band The Relics (1 p.m.) and party rock by Nawty (5 p.m.).
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents rock with The Rebecca Anne Band on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by the classic and contemporary country sounds of Steel Country on Saturday at 9 p.m. with a special P.A.W.S Benefit Ride and after party on Sunday afternoon which benefits the animal rescue. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Those who like the summer sounds of well played trop-rock (i.e. Marley, Buffet, etc.) can catch plenty of it tonight at 7 p.m. as the Lakes of the Four Seasons club house series of weekly shows welcomes Island 49, a six-piece group anchored by Doug and Karen Lins. The dynamic husband/wife duo who also perform acoustically on their own as Hot Sauce will be doing so from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Anderson's Orchard & Winery (430 E US 6) in Valparaiso. More: scovillebrothers.com
• Live jazz is featured weekly at Asparagus (7878 Broadway) in Merrillville on Saturdays during the dinner hours of 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and this week's featured artist is The Dan Moffett Jazz Trio. Reservations for the dinner jazz shows are suggested. More: 219-794-0000.
• A little taste of Old Vegas comes to Portage this week with a performance by The Rat Pack, who will blow the dust off old standards by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road), as part of the Portage 2018 Summer Tuesday Night Concert Series at Woodland Park, running through August. The series is free and family friendly. More: portagemusic.com or 219-762-1675.
• Although around for a while now, The Room (aka The Silver Buckle) at 8355 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland has announced a series of national bands coming in the fall. Among them: Orgy with Motogrator on Sept. 13 (8 p.m.), Los Lonely Boys on Oct. 5 (7 p.m.), and Sponge on Oct. 20 (7 p.m.).
• This Friday afternoon Portage native Joel Justin of The Mad Ants who has performed internationally over the years, will visit the studio of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio from noon to 2 p.m. to guest on the weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The program streams live in real time online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
•"The Mad Ants have recorded tracks for a new album coming out this fall titled, 'On The Covers,' that has us doing our own spin on songs like Spirit's, 'Nature's Way,' David Bowie's 'Ashes to Ashes,' and Elvis's 'Suspicious Minds', to name a few. I'll bring some of those finished tracks along to debut on air for the Lakeshore radio audience," said Joel, adding he will also perform some live acoustic songs during his visit.
• Then at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (8/21), the "Midwest BEAT" program will welcome Americana singer/songwriter Robbie Fulks on air to spotlight his music and talk about the his Aug. 24 performance at The Acorn Theatre (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The program streams live in real time online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.