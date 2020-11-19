Morganfield releases new recording 'It's Good to be King'

Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, the youngest son of Chicago blues icon Muddy Waters (whose real name was McKinley Morganfield) has released in a digital format his newest recording, "It's Good to be King." It's an advance single from his forthcoming album for the international blues label, Delmark Records.

Mojo Morganfield IS blues royalty -- even though he came into the royal court much later than his already successful older brothers Mud Morganfield and Big Bill Morganfield. He previously focused on sports in his earlier years. Muddy's youngest is now wasting little time in staking his claim as heir to the throne, while keeping his famous daddy's name and the influential music alive and well.

Not only a rising performer and recording artist, Mojo is recognized as an ambassador of the Chicago Blues scene, and was inducted as such into the prestigious "Chicago Blues Hall of Fame" because of work promoting Chicago blues music and keeping his father's legacy alive.

With the release of his 2018 EP -- "Mojo Risin'" -- young Morganfield set the stage for his entrance into the recording world. The live dates with The Mannish Boyz to promote that EP put him on the blues radar in a big way.