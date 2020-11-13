Morris and Church among big winners at Country Music Awards

The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards drew some of country music's biggest stars to Nashville's Music City Center Wednesday night.

Presiding as hosts of the "live" but socially distanced version of the show were Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame. Guests sat at tables six or more feet apart for the show that honors excellence in the Country genre.

Live tribute performances were a highlight at this year's show. The opening number proved a perfect beginning to the event as it honored the late Charlie Daniels, who died in July. Paying tribute to Daniels by performing some of his songs were Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Jason Aldean.

During the show, Old Dominion helped mark the 40th anniversary of the film "Urban Cowboy" by performing "Lookin' for Love," a hit song from the movie.

Other tributes and special honors were homage to Kenny Rogers by Little Big Town, who performed "Sweet Music Man" as well as tributes to Mac Davis and Joe Diffie.

The legendary Charlie Pride received the 2020 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. Pride, who helped pave the way for Black artists in the Country genre, told the audience he loved getting the award and appreciates all that God has given him.