Motown, '80s MTV hits and classic rock all on tap

Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes back the Women of Motown this Saturday for a 7 p.m. concert. The seven-piece group fronted by three ladies in full diva mode, all share in lead and harmonizing vocals, with instrumental backing by the Say Yes! band. Tickets are $20 with VIP seating also available. More: brickartlive.com.

“When we get on stage, it’s high energy non-stop hits from start to end,” said band leader Sheryl Youngblood. “We do songs everybody knows and loves. Songs that were and still are heard all over the radio, songs that make people sing, dance and be happy.”

The revue-style concert features timeless hits originally made famous by such top female Motown stars like Diana Ross, Martha Reeves and the Marvelettes. While the revue is fronted by three women, the show’s set list is not gender specific. The ladies put their own spin on classics by such male groups as the Temptations, Four Tops, Jackson Five, Commodores, and others.

Along with Motown artists, the ladies also perform classics by non-Motown artists as well, including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Etta James, Tavares, Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire. Most nights feature some solo Michael Jackson and/or Prince as well. One can expect a few holiday songs worked into this Saturday’s repertoire as well.

“We do it all,” said Youngblood. “We have a high energy show with a great band playing behind us, making sitting still impossible. We work hard to make sure nobody leaves a show disappointed.”

Rock ‘Til You Drop at Hard Rock

The current incarnations of two world-famous classic rock groups — Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship — pair up on Friday on the Hard Rock Live! stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Though Mark Farner is no longer with GFR, the powerhouse rhythm section of co-founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, keeps the old hits chugging along. The Starship continues flying under the leadership of multi-instrumentalist David Frieberg whose tenure with the group goes back to their Jefferson Airplane days. Singing for Starship these days is Chicago native, Cathy Richardson. Tickets are $49.50 and up.

Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist NE-YO performs on the big stage Saturday night. Fueled by such hits as “So Sick,” What If,” “Sexy Love,” “Miss Independent,” “Closer” and “U 2 Luv,” Ne-Yo has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned 14 Grammy Award nominations. Tickets start are $65 and up.

Spandex pants, big hair and lots of mascara return as the ‘80s Hair Rock Tribute Band — Hairbangers Ball — brings all the hits of the decadent decade back to life on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage starting on Saturday. More of the same is offered up by touring group, The 1985, who represents the ‘80s era more inclusively with a repertoire going beyond just hair metal, to also include new wave, pop and rock favorites of the MTV-era. Both shows start at 9 p.m.

Americana music is the featured fare on the Council Oak Bar Stage from 8-11 p.m. Friday finds Italian singer/composer Freddie Maguire blending styles from both sides of the big pond and melding genres as well. Saturday marks the return of the Fletcher Rockwell Band, who this columnist caught a few weeks ago and recommend stopping by and doing the same. More: 219-228-2383.

MUSIC NOTES

National country music star Matt Stell comes to the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart on Friday, via Flight Levelz Entertainment. His best known songs include “Prayed For You,” “Better Than That,” and “Everywhere But On.” Music starts at 8 p.m. with special guest Kyle Clark, followed by Stell at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15. More: brickartlive.com.

Gifted Chicago singer/songwriter and now book author, Michael McDermott (michael-mcdermott.com) performs an 8 p.m. full band concert this Friday at the Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana St.) in Valparaiso being co-produced by Memorial Opera House and Brightside Music. Tickets start at $40. More: memorialoperahouse.com or 219-548-9137.

Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart returns to hosting its weekly “Acoustic Thursday” series from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Americana singer/songwriter/recording artist James Gedda performs tonight.

Just announced and added to the Dec. 8 Montego performance by Marco Villarreal & Heather Bricker, is special guest Kevin J. Friend. The Florida-based singer/songwriter once fronted the hugely popular ‘70s and ‘80s Region bands Mammoth and 20/20. No charge and all ages welcome. Bar for those 21 and over. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

Vocalist Amy McCormick’s band, Listen Betty, performs Friday from 8 p.m to midnight at Duffy’s Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. No cover/21 & Over. More: 219-462-1057.

This Friday at Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. Hwy. 20) finds Marty Carr & The Drive (formerly Shuddup & Drive) performing a night of classic rock cover songs and some of the local radio hits Carr co-wrote during his time with S&D and Deep River Band. On Saturday, an evening of party rock is hosted by NAWTY. The weekly “Leroy’s Blues Jam” happens from 7-11 p.m. every Sunday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

“The Sunday Brunch Jazz Showcase” from 3-6 p.m. at Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville will feature special guests John Trimmel & Lauren Dukes this weekend. Reservations are encouraged for these free musical performances. Call 219-322-2337.

NWI’s world travelers The Steepwater Band pairs up with Marrakesh Express (CSN&Y tribute) for a double bill of Americana blues-rock music on Saturday at Griffith’s Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Rd.). More: Avenue912Events.com.

Italy’s Frontiers Music record label just released — “Finer Than Sin” — the 17th and latest album from South Holland-based international rockers Enuff Z’nuff. Fronted by bassist, vocalist and namesake Chip Z’nuff, the EZ line-up includes Tory Stoffregen (guitars), Tony Fennell (guitars), and Daniel Benjamin Hill (drums). More: enuffznuff.com.

Mud Morganfield, eldest son of blues legend Muddy Waters (aka McKinley Morganfield), released his latest full length album of sweet home Chicago blues last Friday on Delmark Records. A 14-song collection, “Portrait,” features many of the songs from Morganfield’s 2012 “Son of the Seventh Son” album, all newly re-mastered. Rounding out the set are two previously unreleased tracks, a Mud original titled “Praise,” and a tasty cover of Sonny Boy Williamson’s “Good Morning Little School Girl,” covered by Mud’s father decades earlier. More: delmark.com.

Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson — considered “The Godfather of House” and a pioneer in the genre for the last 40 years — has released “Go Down,” a collaboration with UK-based singer-songwriter Joe Killington. The track comes hot on the heels of Marshall’s single “Love to Love,” with Black Eyed Peas. Look for more from Jefferson in 2023, whose group Ten City, will soon drop a new album also titled “Love Is Love.” More: facebook.com/MarshallJeffersonOfficialFanPage.

Midwest metal singer Tim “Ripper” Owens once performed in local hard rock venues before becoming the lead singer for Judas Priest, Iced Earth and Rising Force, respectively. He is currently the vocalist of KK’s Priest featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Les Binks. Owens released an advance video for his new song, “Return To Death Row,” from his forthcoming solo EP due later this year. Catch the music video at: https://youtu.be/Y3cMO2bhVOU.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jim Peterik calls in live on Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m., to 89.1-FM Lakeshore Public Radio’s “Midwest BEAT” program. Peterik will talk about the Dec. 9 holiday concert at Hobart Art Theater by his iconic rock group, Ides of March. Other members of the group may also join him on the radio. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.