Music and dance: Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet prepare to begin shows

Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet will be keeping safety precautions in force for all their performances. In keeping with CDC guidelines, the Lyric Opera is requiring that all audience members show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19. Face masks are also required. Children under the age of 12 who haven't been vaccinated will currently not be allowed entry into the venue. For more information on safety measures, visit lyricopera.com. Ongoing updates will be found on the website as well.