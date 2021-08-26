Music and dance: Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet prepare to begin shows

As Chicago continues to open, the city's arts organizations are beginning to announce their fall seasons.
The Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet recently unveiled their new seasons. This is the first year that The Joffrey Ballet will be performing at the Lyric Opera House as its resident ballet company. The troupe previously performed at The Auditorium Theatre.
Both Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet have eclectic shows on their schedules for audiences to enjoy. They range from brand new works and remounted favorites to world premieres and more.
The following list features upcoming productions through the end of the year for both arts organizations.
Lyric Opera:
"Macbeth," Sept. 17-Oct. 9
The Lyric's opening production, featuring music by Verdi, will be sung in Italian and have English subtitles. The show runs three hours. The production is a new rendition of Verdi's classic.
"The Elixir of Love," Sept. 26-Oct.8
The opera, by Gaetano Donizetti, runs 2/12 hours. It will also be sung in Italian with English subtitles.
"The Magic Flute," Nov. 3-27
The production, which is new to Chicago, is by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It will be sung in German with English subtitles.
"Florencia En EL Amazonas," Nov. 13-28
The production, by Daniel Catan, is new to Chicago and is a Lyric Opera premiere. The show is Lyric's first Spanish language work presented on its mainstage production roster.
For more information on The Lyric's season and other programs, visit lyricopera.org.
The Joffrey Ballet:
"Home: a Celebration," Oct. 13–24
The Joffrey Ballet will present a mixed repertory for its first program at Lyric Opera House. Among pieces on the program are "Birthday Variations," "Swing Low," "Under The Trees" and "Bolero."
"The Nutcracker," Dec. 4-26, 2021
The beloved production, given an update by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, veers from the traditional one starring Clara, who is from a high-brow family. Wheeldon's work turns its attention to a setting and family during the time of the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. It focuses on young Marie, who is from a poor, hard-working immigrant family.
For information on The Joffrey Ballet, its shows and other programs, visit joffrey.org.
Lyric Opera and The Joffrey Ballet will be keeping safety precautions in force for all their performances. In keeping with CDC guidelines, the Lyric Opera is requiring that all audience members show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19. Face masks are also required. Children under the age of 12 who haven't been vaccinated will currently not be allowed entry into the venue. For more information on safety measures, visit lyricopera.com. Ongoing updates will be found on the website as well.