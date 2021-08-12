Music, food and people watching in spotlight at Lollapalooza

Chicago's Lollapalooza 2021 featured four days of monumental music, a taste of Windy City signature foods as well as a look at the crowd's trendsetting hair, makeup and clothing styles.

There was much to hear and see at Lollapalooza, which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary. The festival at Chicago's Grant Park, which ran from July 29 to Aug. 1, had plenty of big name musicians on the roster. There was literally something for every musical taste.

The headliner acts included Miley Cyrus, Journey, Foo Fighters, Meghan Thee Stallion, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone and Limp Bizkit.

Also on the roster were Gary's Freddie Gibbs, Chicago's Neal Francis, who performed an energetic show showcasing his outstanding skills on the piano, Kim Petras, Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, Young Thug, Marshmellow, Band of Horses and many more.

Guests had their pick of food and libations at the festival. Offerings included everything from Beat Kitchen and B.J.'s Market & Bakery to Billy Goat Tavern, Connie's Pizza, The Goddess and Grocer and The Original Rainbow Cone.

Fest attendees also had the chance to shop at the official Lollapalooza store on the premises. Bands performing had merchandise on sale at the festival as well.