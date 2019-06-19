• Paul Henry's Gallery (416 Sibley St.) in downtown Hammond hosts its 443rd Acoustic Jam from 7-10:30 p.m. today. Singers and songwriters, poets, improv artists, dancers and fans thereof, are welcome to bring their voices and instruments down. The catch is no amps, no mics, electronic gadgets of enhancement are allowed. The venue hosts what they call "a pure acoustic jam". $5 cover/All ages. More: paulhenrysart.com or 219- 678-5015.
• Blues guitarist Marty "Big Dog" Mercer will be bending his strings live on Saturday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso from 7-11 p.m. More: BigDogMercer.com or 219-242-8708.
• Mayor Anthony Copeland and The E.C. Parks & Recreation Department will cap off their planned Spirits at MacArthur golf outing this Friday with a concert by the Latin dance band Heavy from 5-9 p.m.. The 21 & Older event has a $10 cover. More: 219-391-8474.
• The Porter County Music Festival being presented by The Porter County Youth Council from 3-8 p.m. this Saturday features a bevy of regional teen artists at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (775 N. Meridian Road) in Valparaiso. Among those taking the stage are: The Scivics, Bristol Empire, BaM, Northwest and acoustic duo Dallas & Michael. The event is free for all ages. More: facebook.com/PCMF2019.
• Catch the music of the islands at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday as Reggae Express performs an 8 p.m.show. Then on Saturday it's an evening of country rock with High Noon at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The 2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland for 21 and older audiences is "rain or shine," and runs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tonight's tribute act, KICK, performs the music of '80s MTV stars INXS. Tickets: $7 all shows. Full schedule, tickets and info: 219-932-2530 (ext 324).
• The Thursday evening Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series carries on tonight with the party rock band Overdue delivering classic rock and dance covers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Bringing lawn chairs, blankets and coolers is advised. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend.
• The Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (444 W. 100 N) in Valparaiso presents jam bands Family Groove Company and Mr. Blotto this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. More: pnw.edu/gabis-concerts
• The Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a celebration beginning at 4 p.m. on the grounds of the LOFS Fire Force Station 3500 (745 W 275 S) in Lakes of the Four Seasons. Live music by The Crawpuppies will be featured from 7-11 p.m. The all ages event features a beer garden, waterball challenge, food trucks and a Kids Zone. More: 219-662-7576 or lofsfire.com.
• Highland's Music & Market event this Saturday features The Uptown Dance Band dishing out Motown, R&B and party rock from 6:30-8 p.m. with a special performance from 5-6:15 p.m. by West Coast session musician Jamie M. Harrison. A native of Northwest Indiana, Harrison, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist/songwriter, has been based in New Mexico for many years where he has served as music director and sideman to many top artists. More: jamiemharrison.com. Stage host is Andy Sutton of The Sutton Music Group.
• Jonathan Root will celebrate the release of his latest CD, "The Last Picture Show," with a live band performance from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday presented by The Michigan City Main Street Association at The Nest (803 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. Many of the tunes featured on the 10-song album will be featured. Admission is free.
• The Brian Carmona Blues Band will perform Friday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Lencioni's Pub & Banquets (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood. More: facebook.com/briancband.
• Jack Cunningham of The Picks (facebook.com/JackCunninghamMusic) will perform a 7 p.m. solo singer/songwriter show on Friday at 95ate5 Brew Pub (9585 N. Industrial Drive) in St. John; then teams up with The Picks (facebook.com/thepicksband) for a full on 9 p.m. band show of classic rock on Saturday at The Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point. More: 219-663-9838.
Island 49 warms the season with music about sun and surf from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 during their performance at the Woodland Park Concert series at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage. Plenty of Jimmy Buffett tunes as well as other trop-rock grooves will be heard indoors at the park's Oakwood Hall. More: portagemusic.com, (219) 762-3300 or (219) 762-1675.