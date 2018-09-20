Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion will be the site of high profile concerts this weekend.
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and Hammond Port Authority will present Gucci Mane and T.I. on Sept. 21 and The Steve Miller Band on Sept. 22 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake. The shows are just the beginning of what the Mayor's office is planning to bring to the Region in the way of big-name entertainment.
"When we did our last expansion, we had every intention to make the Wolf Lake Pavilion more of a concert venue," said McDermott. He said he's looking ahead to next season and plans to bring more large scale entertainment to the area.
McDermott, who called himself an avid music fan, said he and other Hammond personnel looked to see who was touring at this point in time and chose this weekend's concert acts based on that fact.
"I'm a big music person. I love concerts," McDermott said.
The mayor said there's been a good response to both shows. The Gucci Mane and T.I. show has been selling extremely well, he said, adding he wouldn't be surprised if it sells out. Steve Miller's concert, he said, is also doing well.
"With an outdoor concert, the biggest thing we deal with is weather," McDermott said. He said this time of year in Northwest Indiana is particularly beautiful weather-wise, so that should make this weekend's concert conditions very good.
"I've lived in a lot of places in America and in Northwest Indiana we have some of the most magnificent weather (at this time) for an outdoor show," he said.
McDermott, who's attended many concerts throughout his life, said the Wolf Lake Pavilion is right on par for being a high-profile venue for live musical entertainment. He considers his competition many of the large-scale theaters/outdoor venues in the Chicago area.
"We're competing with Ravinia, the Four Winds Casino and the Horseshoe Casino," he said, adding that area venues of similar sizes compete for the same type of acts.
McDermott said he's happy to be bringing such "world-class" artists to the area.
About the rap concert featuring Gucci Mane and T.I., McDermott said, "I'm really looking forward to that night. It's going to be a huge night." In light of the fact that Gucci Mane is a contemporary artist that is hot on the scene now and played Lollapalooza this summer, he said that was a special concert to book.
"And Steve Miller was a really big get for us," he said.
McDermott called Steve Miller Band a favorite.
"That's my band," he said. I know the words to every one of their songs," he added, with a laugh.
The mayor said The Pavilion at Wolf Lake can accommodate 12,000 to 13,000 people.
McDermott encourages music fans to attend the shows that are right in their backyard.
"I want to tell them to come out and support the acts," he said. The mayor said it's important for Northwest Indiana residents to help support what Hammond is trying to do in bringing world class acts to the area. That'll help it continue, he stressed.