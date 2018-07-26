This lifelong record collector and music fan received word that Val Camilletti, the beloved owner of Oak Park's historic record store, Val's Halla Records, died on Tuesday at age 78 after battling breast cancer.
While the last few years have seen vinyl LPs return to favor with the public and many small, independent record shops again beginning to pop up, Val's Halla Records never went away (valshallarecords.com). Since the summer of 1972 -- 46 long years -- it has continuously served up music, becoming one of the very few indies to survive the digital music invasion.
Ms. Camilletti was an inspiration and an icon to record retailers. Her store became a cornerstone of her Oak Park, Illinois community and a popular gathering spot for generations of music fans, many who lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Val." Not just a record retailer, she was also a champion of young musicians chasing their dreams and counted among her friends many of Chicagoland's most popular musicians.
The outpouring of love online as the news of her passing broke is a tribute to Val Camilletti's impact on many lives. My condolences to her family, friends and her customers.
MUSIC NOTES:
• Jeff Abbott (aka Keytarjeff) performs at 6 p.m. July 31 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage as part of the Portage 2018 Summer Music Series of free Tuesday evening concerts through August. A Portage native, Abbott is an endorsed musician who has traveled the world, performed on cruise ships and performed with several top name artists over the years. His live show is a mix of classic rock, blues, R&B, jazz, and alternative performed via his hybrid keyboard/guitar, or "keytar." More: keytarjeff.com.
• It's time again this Sunday for local rock entrepreneur Chad Clifford to host his annual Front Porch Music Festival at the Porter Health Amphitheater in downtown Valparaiso. For its sixth year, the event has grown with the addition of Clifford's 9-piece project The MegaBeatles as the headliner. Also performing are solo performances and/or group projects from Front Porch Music instructors and friends like Cognitive Blue, The Code Names, Mami Matsuda, Captain Ambivalent, F.P.'s Garage Band students, and others. Tickets: $15 for adults/$5 for children. Also includes a beer and wine garden, raffles and kid activities. More: FrontPorchMusic.com.
• Chopper Coppers Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual "Back the Blue Bash" at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Loyal Order of the Moose (143 S. Hobart Rd.) in Hobart. This is the third such event in as many years by the group, where proceeds benefit a local police officer in need. Proceeds from this Saturday's event will help Highland Police Officer Alex Perez who, last March, suffered a stroke at age 36. With the Highland PD since 2013, Perez had previously been with the East Chicago PD. Saturday's event starts with a motorcycle ride at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (17 N. Court St.) in Crown Point before ending at the Moose Lodge for food, raffles, and a live rock performance by Buck Daddy. A $10 donation is requested to attend the Moose event and a $15 per rider/$25 per couple donation for the motorcycle run (which includes entry to the after party). An 18 years and older event. More: facebook.com/Support-Officer-Alex-Perez-443382346100254.
• On July 31, 19th Street Artists (1500 119th St.) in Whiting, presents "Music To My Eyes," a music-themed visual art exhibition featuring members' artwork and live music performed by Phil Angotti, Tina Angotti, Wild Bill Harbinson, Casey McDonough and Tony Richards. Event is free and open to the public, with the exhibition opening on July 31 and continues through Aug. 31. The gallery is located at Centier Bank and is open during regular bank hours.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter presents live rock with Phil 'N' The Blanks on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by the retro sounds of Duneland Classic Rewind on Saturday at 9 p.m. with a special P.A.W.S Benefit Ride and after party on Sunday afternoon which benefits the animal rescue. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• This Sunday for his weekly Region Ale Jazz Brunch at Region Ale Tap House (1080 US Hwy. 42) in Schererville, musical director Andy Sutton has recruited special guest artist Charlie Kimble, a veteran of the Chicago blues scene, who has performed with the likes of Vance Kelly, Liz Mandeville and Buddy Guy. "Charlie's unique sound and playing style has made him the 'go to horn player' for many artists," said Sutton. All ages welcome, no cover, no smoking. with local players welcome to stop in and jam. Runs from noon to 3 p.m. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• Members of the Chicagoland rock group M&R RUSH will visit the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" this Friday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. for the radio debut of songs from their brand new full length album "Between The Lines." The program streams live at: lakeshorepublicmedia.org and will also feature a call in chat with veteran rock vocalist Ann Wilson (of Heart fame) to chat about Wilson's forthcoming new solo album "Immortal," and her performance this Saturday with Paul Rodgers and Jeff Beck at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (1300 S. Lynn White Drive) in Chicago.