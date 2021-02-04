 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music mentorship program accepting new 'Fellows'
urgent

Music mentorship program accepting new 'Fellows'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CMPI

Pictured are Fellows in the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative's past recital.

 Provided

Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative is once again encouraging young students of diverse backgrounds to audition for its Fellows program.

CMPI, a mentorship program, was launched in the fall of 2019 and targets talented and serious music students to become a part of the program. The program seeks individuals from underrepresented and minority communities.

WATCH NOW: Penguin chicks tour Shedd Aquarium

The deadline for online applications for the Fellows program starting in the 2021-22 season is Feb. 5. Visit chicagopathways.org/audition/.

According to Adrienne Thompson, CMPI director, it's important for the adults in a student's life to help guide them on the right path in their career pursuits. She said the CMPI program is dedicated to helping the Fellows do that and helps promote their success.

"What we're teaching kids is 'You can do this. If this is your heart's desire, I will show you how,' " Thompson said.

Through the Fellows program, dedicated and talented orchestral students enter a training curriculum that includes everything from masterclasses and weekly private lessons to workshops, mentorship from professional musicians and more.

Gallery: Lightning Bug Musical Festival in Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Secrets of The Weeknd's face, from bloody horror to 'surgery' shocker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts