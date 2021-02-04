Music mentorship program accepting new 'Fellows'

Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative is once again encouraging young students of diverse backgrounds to audition for its Fellows program.

CMPI, a mentorship program, was launched in the fall of 2019 and targets talented and serious music students to become a part of the program. The program seeks individuals from underrepresented and minority communities.

The deadline for online applications for the Fellows program starting in the 2021-22 season is Feb. 5. Visit chicagopathways.org/audition/.

According to Adrienne Thompson, CMPI director, it's important for the adults in a student's life to help guide them on the right path in their career pursuits. She said the CMPI program is dedicated to helping the Fellows do that and helps promote their success.

"What we're teaching kids is 'You can do this. If this is your heart's desire, I will show you how,' " Thompson said.

Through the Fellows program, dedicated and talented orchestral students enter a training curriculum that includes everything from masterclasses and weekly private lessons to workshops, mentorship from professional musicians and more.

