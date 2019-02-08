The room was filled with energy recently at Theatre at the Center as Motown in Munster kept fans captivated for nearly three hours. Music of The Spaniels Forever and the son of the late Jackie Wilson, Bobby Brooks Wilson, were in the spotlight.
“We love this theater and felt this was the perfect spot to have this show,” said Joe Sparks of Sparks Productions.
Bobby Brooks Wilson celebrated his father’s legendary music as well as taking fans on a euphoric trek through the magic of Motown. Wilson shared many intimate details and experiences behind the scenes and even talked about his father's and Elvis Presley’s unbreakable bond.
The Spaniels Forever's legendary bass singer, 85 year-old icon Billy Shelton, strutted on stage with his troupe including Dan Shelton and Patrick Pitre. The Spaniels Forever performed an impressive set which included “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Get Ready,” “My Prayer” and finished their set with the incomparable “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight.”
Wilson showcased his extraordinary range with his original pieces and his father’s faves “Lonely Teardrops,” “Baby Workout,” “To Be Loved,” “Higher and Higher,” while celebrating some of Motown’s revered iconic tunes before ending the show with longtime “family friend” Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.”
Bobby’s story is quite fascinating. After being given up at an early age, he emerged as a talented entertainer in Honolulu, Hawaii, taking advantage of an uncanny resemblance to the late great Jackie Wilson. Years later, he was reunited with his family as he learned he was Wilson's biological son.