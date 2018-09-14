Beloved classic compositions will be part of Music of The Baroque's new season.
After offering a preview of its season at Millennium Park this past Wednesday, the group officially opens its season with concerts at The Harris Theater For Music and Dance in Chicago on Saturday and at North Shore Center for The Performing Arts in Skokie on Sunday.
The music group is currently celebrating its 48th anniversary. Music of The Baroque's executive director Declan McGovern is now going into his second year of helming the organization.
"I'm particularly excited that this is the first season I've been able to put together with the team here," McGovern said.
He said for this new season opener they wanted to showcase some of the "masterpieces" of the Baroque period. On the roster will be Mozart's full "Requiem" and three of Handel's coronation works.
"We're interested in bringing in more audiences," McGovern said, adding that programming is also built with that in mind. "Our audiences are starting to grow."
Chicago's Harris Theater, which is the site of the first opening concert Saturday, he said, features great acoustics and is a wonderful place to showcase their music.
"In terms of playing the music well and doing it justice, you have to have great acoustics," McGovern said.
In addition to The Harris Theater and North Shore Center, Music of The Baroque also performs in various churches occasionally.
"The roots of the organization lie in the churches of Chicago," McGovern said. The group began by performing its shows in assorted churches.
McGovern, who is from Ireland, said he's thrilled to be working with such a monumental Chicago music organization.
The Music of The Baroque specializes in performance of music from the 18th Century. McGovern called that period's music "harmonious."
"We're founded very much on the bed rock of where classical music came from, " he said. McGovern said they want to continue to celebrate that beautiful music.