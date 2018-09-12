Classical music entity Music of the Baroque will present a preview of its 48th season at 6:30 p.m. today at Chicago's Millennium Park.
The group will present the free program "Baroque in the Park" in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St. Included on the program will be Mozart's "'Requiem," Bach's "Christmas Oratorio," and Vivaldi's "Four Seasons."
Handel's "Water Music" and "Music for the Royal Fireworks" also will be on the roster. Tonight's concert can also be heard on WFMT-FM (98.7) and on wfmt.com.
Music of the Baroque focuses on the performance of music from the 18th Century. Its music director is Jane Glover with Declan McGovern in the role of executive director.
The group will open its official 2018-2019 season Sept. 15 at the Harris Theater in Chicago and Sept. 16 at the North Shore Center in Skokie. For more information about Music of the Baroque, visit baroque.org.