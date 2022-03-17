Music on the agenda: Hobart Art Theater brings on the shows

In the next few days, the Hoosier Art Theater will present a variety of musical genres.

First up is country artist Colton Chapman, who hails from Fairfield, Indiana. Chapman is a relative newcomer to the country music scene. The rising Hoosier music star brings his show to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) this Friday for a 7 p.m. performance.

Opening the show will be two rising NWI Americana artists, James Gedda & The Big Breakfast and special guest LeAnn Stutler. Tickets are $10 in advance/$15 on day of show. Info and tickets: brickartlive.com.

A self taught guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Chapman's style resonates with fans of stripped down vocals and heartfelt story-songs, like "Raised This Way," "Let 'Em Talk," "Back Home," "Can't Hide The Truth" and "Take It Out On Me."

While his catalog is chock full of great songs, we're hoping Chapman's Friday performance will include "You See Through," a simple song telling of one man's redemption through Grace that can serve to inspire.

Chapman's musical story began after a bad motocross accident, when his father brought home a guitar from a pawn shop down the road from his house. While laid up, he perused YouTube videos and tutorials online and taught himself the basics which led to playing with friends for fun. The realization came that music had become a passion and a driving force in his life.

Drawing from his roots in the rural Midwest, several original songs have sprung with a correlation to blue collar folks. Chapman's lyrics often focus on small town lifestyles and values, drawing deeply from family, community and faith.

Chapman's career has been built through a brand of personal work ethic almost unheard of today, from personally delivering his albums, to staying personally interactive on social media with a growing fan base who embrace this Hoosier's "everyman" appeal.

In an industry where it has become very easy to get lost in the crowd, Chapman has landed on the radar by being personally invested in his career, his music and his fans. He may just wind up his generation's answer to artists like Kris Kristofferson or Chicago's own John Prine. More: coltonchapmancountry.com and facebook.com/coltonchapmanmusic.

Region Bands Rock For Zelda

Friends and family of Northwest Indiana's Zelda McNorton are gathering together this Sunday to raise funds for the 7-year-old who this past October was diagnosed with Stage 3 pediatric kidney cancer. Zelda will be undergoing treatment this Sunday at Riley's Children's Hospital as three top local bands -- Steel Country Band, NAWTY and High Street Band -- perform on her behalf at Hobart Art Theatert from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets: hobartarttheater.com.

"This benefit started when a friend of my husband reached out to him about hosting an event for Zelda and her family," recalled Nawty vocalist Mandalyn. "We immediately said we were on board, and then he made calls to the other bands and to the venue, and it all came together really fast. Everybody wants to help this sweet angel in her battle."

The performance starts at 3:15 p.m. with High Street, followed by Nawty, with Steel Country closing out the event. "There will be a silent auction and other means of raising funds that day, with all monies being donated to help the family with costs while they stand with Zelda," said Mandalyn. "We're asking a $10 donation for advance tickets, and $20 at the door for this concert." A "GoFundMe" page is established at: https://gofund.me/ed7b4afa.

The Wailers Carry On Marley Legacy

The Wailers bring a little touch of Jamaica to Hobart Art Theater with a midweek concert at 7 p.m. March 23. Opening will be NWI jam band, Black Hand. Tickets $25 in advance/$30 at the door.

Today's Wailers carry on the legacy -- led by Aston Barrett Jr. -- they continue to carry the torch lit so many years ago by Bob Marley with the iconic Aston "Familyman" Barrett, Sr. The Wailers play a special set that features many incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s formidable back catalog, along with a string of their greatest, classic hits.

The Wailers continue to release new music, and one song sure to be performed at the Art is title track from their 2020 album, “One World, One Prayer,” a powerful piece focused on unity, love and inclusion beyond cultural differences. As infectious, meaningful and thought-provoking as anything in their Marley-era catalog, the song was produced and written by Emilio Estefan, and features special guests Farruko and Shaggy, along with Bob Marley's daughter, Cedella Marley, and her son Skip Marley. More: Brickartlive.com.

