Orchestral music fans will have an otherworldly experience when attending Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's next concert.
"One Small Step" will be presented by NISO at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School.
Movie tunes and other compositions will star on the program as the concert celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Kirk Muspratt, conductor and music director for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, said he's particularly honored to bring this concert to Region music fans.
"We'll have astronaut Jerry Ross come out and speak during the show," said Muspratt, adding that he's in awe of Ross' and other astronauts' work with the space program.
"The concert honors a very proud moment for America," Muspratt said. "This concert, in many ways, is very patriotic."
On the playlist for the show there will be a mix of compositions. The tunes will be played with showings of videos and photos of the 1969 Moon Landing and other space scenes.
Among compositions featured will be Themes from "Star Wars," "Star Trek" and "Apollo 13" as well as Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" and "Appalachian Spring." Concert attendees will also hear a selection of Holst's "Planets" and "Sprach Zarathustra from 2001."
The conductor said he's never met astronaut Ross before. "It'll be an honor and privilege for me to be around him," Muspratt said.
Ross, who grew up in Crown Point, said he's looking forward to being part of the program.
"I always look forward to hearing some great music," Ross said, during a recent phone conversation. "And it'll be nice to get back to Northwest Indiana."
Ross said he'll be giving a brief talk mid-point in the show. He'll be talking about growing up in the Region and his career.
Ross grew up in Northwest Indiana in the '50s. "I developed a passion for and a dream to get into our country's space program," he said. He broke many records in his career. Ross said the country's space program has had a great impact on our society as well as other countries of the world.
The astronaut said he's happy to be involved in this program and also is eager to experience the wonderful music in store for audience members.
"I love music - just about every kind of music," Ross said. "But I have no singing talent whatsoever," he added, laughing. Having grown up in the 1950s and '60s, he said, country music and '60s rock and roll were always favorites of his.
In addition to his talk at the event, Ross is expected to greet concertgoers as they enter the venue. The Symphony Chorus will also perform during the concert.