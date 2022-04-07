Musical forces: Mya to entertain fans in Femme it Forward event

Singer Mya has been in the public eye since the late '90s.

Through the years, the R&B singer has released Grammy-winning music and has been involved in various projects demonstrating her talents in choreography, producing, dancing, acting and songwriting. She's also been an independent artist with her own record label for the past 13 years.

Music fans in the Region will have the opportunity to see Mya on stage again when she performs in the Femme It Forward event April 15 with singer Ashanti at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Mya said she's enjoying her time on stage again after the pandemic halted everything.

"It's been a blast so far. I feel at home on stage," Mya said during a recent phone interview. "In this particular setting I feel more at home performing in the Femme It Forward Tour. It's always great to be in great company and in good synergy," she said.

Mya said Femme It Forward is a wonderful platform. "This is a platform that actively highlights and celebrates a diverse array of female artists and creators and is curated by women as well. The energy has been unreal (on the tour). It's an honor," she said.

Femme It Forward is a female-led entertainment company whose mission is to empower and celebrate women.

Mya said she began performing on the Femme It Forward Tour in 2019 but it was stopped due to the pandemic.

The singer said it's also an honor to be on the tour bill with Grammy-winning entertainer Ashanti.

"She's an independent artist as well," Mya said about Ashanti, who she said was a brain, beauty and an artist of longevity. "There's also a nostalgia with us both. You get a double dose. We're both excited to be a part of this tour."

Mya said she kept herself busy doing various projects during the pandemic, including working on two new studio albums.

She said she's always loved performing live and is looking forward to entertaining in the Region.

"I've had a couple of virtual performances and they're just not the same. I really enjoy being on the road...I still like traveling. I love a new place and a new crowd," she said. "it's very spontaneous because you never know what you're going to get from different cities or settings. There's an adrenaline rush when it comes to live performances."

She added she always learns a lot on the road and there's "never a dull moment."

During the last two years of the shutdown, Mya, who is a vegan, said she did a series of virtual cooking classes, which she loved. The singer said she'll be planning more of the virtual classes.

Mya, who's long been an animal lover, also recently became the first United States Ambassador for World Animal Protection. She said she's excited about her work with the group.

As a woman in charge of her own label, Mya said there was much to do behind the scenes with that as well. "It's a lot of work but I'd rather be busy," she said.

Mya said she's always been hands-on with the many aspects of her career.

"I'm an artist who has been in my room since I was a kid playing around with music, equipment, karaoke machines and instruments," she said adding doing all of the work behind her artistry, including the paper work, production deals and more, is not really like 'work" to her.

"Because I'm an independent artist, those are the necessary things I have to oversee," Mya said. "I'm wearing all these different hats because it's just a part of it."

About celebrating and helping to empower women while on this tour, Mya said "Women are amazing...Women are just powerful beings as they have been since the beginning of time...Society may feed us things that are not the balanced truth...But my parents taught me well about the power of being a woman. It's not a disadvantage. It's a superpower."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.