Musical happenings abound in Region

• Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts perform a unique Americana-style of music rooted in vintage soul, pop music and a bit of western swing. Although as talented as his famous father Rick (of Cheap Trick), Miles Nielsen created his own unique sound with this group a dozen years ago, which continues to evolve on its newest album, "OhBaHoy." Catch them at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern on Friday at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets: $30 and up.

Performing Saturday at The Acorn, while on their "40th Anniversary Tour" are 10,000 Maniacs, fronted by vocalist Mary Ramsey. Tickets: $65 and up. More on both shows: acornlive.org.

• To date, country music star Clint Black has released 22 number one singles, and one has the opportunity to hear many of them this Friday when Black performs an 8 p.m. show on the Hard Rock Live! stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary. Tickets: $49.50 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. This just in! RuPaul’s Drag Race We're the World Tour stops at the Hard Rock Live! stage on Aug. 12 for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets ($60 and up) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central at ticketmaster.com.

• Celebrate St. Pat's a little longer as Chicago's long running Celtic punk rockers, The Tossers swagger their way onto the Hard Rock Cafe stage this Saturday to dish out their unique brand of attitude-heavy Irish rock and folk music. Akin to such as The Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, an evening with The Tossers brings a new edge to a St. Pat's celebration. Showtime: 8 p.m. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Marco Villarreal Trio featuring Lannie Turner and Frank Russel perform jazz, blues and more this Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Lauren Dukes & Steve Ball perform acoustic music on Saturday. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• The Howlin' Hoosiers rock on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, followed Saturday by jam band, Chester Brown. Sunday's weekly "Blues Jam" happens from 7 to 11 p.m., following a special 3-7 p.m. "Celebration of Life for Jenny Barany," the late wife of beloved NWI folk musician Ronn Barnany. Musician friends are invited to play. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.

• A 7 p.m. budget-friendly, all ages, triple bill headlined by Misfit Toyz, rounded out by Creatures of Habit and EBoyz, happens Saturday at Hobart Art Theater. Tickets: $5. More: brickartlive.com.

• Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's annual “Pet Rock” revealed some of the items to be auctioned on March 26 at County Line Orchard in Hobart, includes hand-signed memorabilia by Paul Rodgers (Bad Company), The Jacksons, STYX, Foreigner, Jon Bon Jovi, Blues Traveler, Dave Davies (The Kinks), John 5, Mark Farner (ex-Grand Funk), Tantric, Doyle (The Misfits), Buckcherry, Uncle Kracker, Robby Krieger and John Densmore (of The Doors), Dennis DeYoung (ex-STYX), Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits), wrestler Mick Foley, plus the late Joe Diffie and Charlie Daniels, among others. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.

• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" has a double-header of guitar gods featured Friday between 1-3 p.m. Central, featuring back to back interviews with Steve Vai (1-2 p.m.) and Andy Timmonds (2-3 p.m.), discussing their respective new albums, "The Story of Light" and "Plays Sgt. Pepper," both on Favored Nations Records. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@com.

