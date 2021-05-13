Musical memorabilia: Hard Rock Casino presents museum-like exhibit on premises

Interested in seeing Michael Jackson's famous "Beat It" jacket or Elvis' apparel from "Viva Las Vegas?"
Music fans will find those fascinating items as well as an entire collection of musical memorabilia at the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.
The casino, which officially opens Friday, houses more than 170 pieces of memorabilia, including costumes, instruments, hotel registers, various documents and much more.
During a recent memorabilia tour, Giovanni Taliaferro, who is the director of marketing for Hard Rock International, said the memorabilia housed at the Hard Rock all has a "story." And much of that story revolves around Gary natives The Jacksons.
"This is a property dedicated to the local scene," Taliaferro said. "Of course, The Jacksons will be a big part of this."
More than 30 pieces alone are Jackson memorabilia, including Michael's shiny Swarovski crystal glove; Janet's costumes; red costumes worn by the Jackson 5 on their CBS Television special and patriarch Joseph Jackson's Airline Town and Country guitar. A large chandelier is also placed near the entrance of the casino and is shaped like Joseph Jackson's guitar.
The model for the guitar in front of the casino is also Jackson's. Taliaferro said that was the guitar that Tito first learned to play and the group used it in their shows.
"We've used the guitar to tell the story of the Jacksons," Taliaferro said, adding that the guitar-shaped chandelier has a lot of hidden stories, including a physical representation of a broken guitar string, which was a string "snapped" by Tito when he was merely playing with the guitar.
"Joseph restrung the guitar and then he told Tito 'show me what you can do,' " Taliaferro said.
"And there are five strings instead of six on this guitar (chandelier) to represent the brothers," Taliaferro said.
"That moment of breaking that string is what created the legacy of the Jackson family," Taliaferro said.
In addition to all the Jackson memorabilia, visitors will find everything from a Beyonce costume, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake "Thriller"-like jackets; Eddie Van Halen's Charvel EVH Art Series guitar, Elton John's jacket, costumes from Sheryl Crow, Paula Abdul, Styx and others.
There are also items and costumes from musicians hailing from the Region in a special section of NWI artists. Musicians honored in that section include Jimmy Reed, Crystal Taliefero, Deniece Williams, Kym Mazelle and Big Daddy Kinsey.
The memorabilia, while housed in glass cases throughout the casino, can easily be seen and is free to look at by all visitors to the casino. To learn more about the casino, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Hard Rock Casino is located off the Burr exit of Interstate 80/94.