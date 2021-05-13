Musical memorabilia: Hard Rock Casino presents museum-like exhibit on premises

"We've used the guitar to tell the story of the Jacksons," Taliaferro said, adding that the guitar-shaped chandelier has a lot of hidden stories, including a physical representation of a broken guitar string, which was a string "snapped" by Tito when he was merely playing with the guitar.

"Joseph restrung the guitar and then he told Tito 'show me what you can do,' " Taliaferro said.

"And there are five strings instead of six on this guitar (chandelier) to represent the brothers," Taliaferro said.

"That moment of breaking that string is what created the legacy of the Jackson family," Taliaferro said.

In addition to all the Jackson memorabilia, visitors will find everything from a Beyonce costume, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake "Thriller"-like jackets; Eddie Van Halen's Charvel EVH Art Series guitar, Elton John's jacket, costumes from Sheryl Crow, Paula Abdul, Styx and others.

There are also items and costumes from musicians hailing from the Region in a special section of NWI artists. Musicians honored in that section include Jimmy Reed, Crystal Taliefero, Deniece Williams, Kym Mazelle and Big Daddy Kinsey.