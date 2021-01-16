Musical mission: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra still bringing music to the masses virtually

Kirov said each concert they've presented and will present will highlight a certain segment of the orchestra. The Jan. 23 show puts the spotlight on the wind instruments.

"When planning the shows, we want to engage the whole orchestra," he said. Each instrument segment may not play every concert but they will have their turn to be highlighted in one of the shows. Having smaller groups play also stays within COVID-19 safety measures.

Kirov said Coleman's work is dynamic and a perfect vehicle for the woodwind section of the orchestra. Composer Coleman, who is a native of Kentucky, is the founder of Imani Winds, a chamber music ensemble. She is also assistant professor of Performance, Chamber Music and Entrepreneurship at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

This current season is Kirov's fourth with Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.

"It's been a joy," he said about his role with IPO. "I love to bring good music, joy and inspiration to audiences." For Kirov, art is more than just entertainment. He said art, including music, is necessary for humans to keep evolving.

"It allows us to see the world in a different perspective and it lights up your brain," he said.