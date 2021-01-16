Musical mission: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra still bringing music to the masses virtually

The dynamic sounds of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra are continuing online this season.
Like a variety of other theatrical groups, orchestras, bands and other live performers, IPO is committed to presenting its artistry on a virtual platform.
"Our mission as musicians has a couple of different elements," said Stilian Kirov, music director and conductor for lllinois Philharmonic Orchestra. "One element is to keep the orchestra alive and functioning. Second is to bring music to people anyway we can."
With that in mind, IPO is continuing its new season with another virtual concert. The show "Wind Melodies by Coleman and Mozart" opens Jan. 23 and continues to Feb. 12 online. The concert will star composer Valerie Coleman’s "Red Clay & Mississippi Delta" as well as Mozart’s "Gran Partita."
The 45-minute concert is part of its IPO Reimagined series of virtual productions. Kirov said the pandemic has surely been "challenging" but it was important to make sure the orchestra was still bringing its music to audiences.
IPO, he said, is also intent on sharing works that are diverse and inclusive with its programs. The orchestra presented a holiday concert last month, and prior to that offered the documentary "The Bowmakers" online.
Virtual concerts by IPO have been filmed in Trinity Christian College’s Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights, where the orchestra regularly features its live shows.
Kirov said each concert they've presented and will present will highlight a certain segment of the orchestra. The Jan. 23 show puts the spotlight on the wind instruments.
"When planning the shows, we want to engage the whole orchestra," he said. Each instrument segment may not play every concert but they will have their turn to be highlighted in one of the shows. Having smaller groups play also stays within COVID-19 safety measures.
Kirov said Coleman's work is dynamic and a perfect vehicle for the woodwind section of the orchestra. Composer Coleman, who is a native of Kentucky, is the founder of Imani Winds, a chamber music ensemble. She is also assistant professor of Performance, Chamber Music and Entrepreneurship at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.
This current season is Kirov's fourth with Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.
"It's been a joy," he said about his role with IPO. "I love to bring good music, joy and inspiration to audiences." For Kirov, art is more than just entertainment. He said art, including music, is necessary for humans to keep evolving.
"It allows us to see the world in a different perspective and it lights up your brain," he said.
Illinois Philharmonic was named 2020 Professional Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras. The 69-member orchestra is currently celebrating its 43rd season.
The orchestra recently announced the public phase of its $5.1 million Campaign for the Future. The campaign is supported in large part by The Davee Foundation. To find out more about the campaign and to donate, visit ipomusic.org/campaign-for-the-future.
Tickets for the "Wind Melodies by Coleman and Mozart" show are $15. For more information and tickets for the concert, visit ipomusic.org.
