Musical mix: NISO to present 'Rach & Blue'

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will offer a mix of sounds on its upcoming show agenda.

"Rach and Blue" will be presented March 3 and 4 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the border of Merrillville and Crown Point. Special guest is pianist Wael Farouk, who has previously performed with NISO as well as other orchestras Maestro Kirk Muspratt has worked with.

Farouk said he's looking forward to performing with the symphony for this show.

"Kirk and I have worked together on several occasions," said Farouk. The pianist will perform Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto No. 2" and Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" during the "Rach & Blue" show.

This concert is the first major NISO show of 2022 and is part of the season the orchestra is calling its 80+20 season of anniversaries as it celebrates 80 years of the symphony and 20 years that Muspratt has presided over the orchestra as conductor.

"The program for this concert is really interesting," Farouk said, adding it's also a great feeling to be able to "perform for people again."

Farouk said he's played a variety of Rachmaninoff's compositions through the years but this will be the first time he'll be performing Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

"I'm a big lover of Rachmaninoff," Farouk said. "I'm always happy to play his works." Farouk added he also likes Gershwin's compositions.

The musician said he's been playing the piano since he was three years old.

"I got into it completely by chance. It was actually therapy for my hand," he said. Farouk was born with a physical medical condition which affected his hands.

Music, through the years, has become a passion of Farouk's. "Music is my calling," he said, adding music is also very spiritual.

The "Rach & Blue" concert will feature a mix of tunes including "Furioso Polka" by Strauss, "Romanian Rhapsody 1" by Enesco, "Hoedown from Rodeo" by Copland and others.

In addition to the concert, there will be a pre-concert party on March 4 celebrating Muspratt's 20th anniversary with the orchestra at Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville.

