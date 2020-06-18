Musical reinvention: Robby Celestin unplugs in a new fashion

Singer, songwriter and showman Robby Celestin is one of the most enduring R&B voices on the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland music scenes, entertaining Midwest audiences for three decades.
The son of Robert Celestin -- a founding member of the 1960s and 1970s East Chicago-based touring/recording act, The Enchanters -- Robbie has been performing almost since he started walking.
Over the years, Celestin has been a founding member of the popular regional groups Five O'Clock Shadow, Time Peace and Final Say, performing famous hits from the songbooks of some of the world's greatest pop artists. He also spent time as a member of celebrated regional acapella recording and touring group, Stormy Weather. In the midst of gigs being canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic these last several weeks, Celestin used the time at home to reinvent his presence as an unplugged performer.
Although writing original songs for many years, and releasing a pair of his own full length solo albums, Celestin has always been viewed as a great song stylist, a vocalist who takes other people's songs and makes them their own through unique interpretation.
After years spent performing cover songs with Final Say and original songs with The Robby Celestin Band, the singer recently found himself longing to tap into a new "unplugged" venture that would allow him to stylize a refreshed list of cover material and to step outside of the lines a bit. Even though he has been performing for years in TimePeace Unplugged, Celestin noted how the cover material for that stripped down incarnation was much the same as what he sings with the full band projects. "I want to do something fresh and revitalized. I want to sing material that is different from what I sing with the bands," he said. The goal of this new venture will give Celestin a new palate of paints from which to create, so to speak.
"Songs are a means of communicating and saying what's on your mind and in your heart," Celestin said during a pre-COVID Region Radio performance earlier this year at Hobart's Record Bin, where he treated the live audience to some of his own songs. "I've been writing songs for a long time and I have been writing a lot more lately. The point of writing songs is for people to hear them, to be able to sing them for people and hope they connect. I plan on adding a few of my originals to this new live show. Either newly written songs or past recordings that I’ve never performed live.”
The new original songs offered up during that radio performance were very well received, as were those he had recorded years earlier on his pre-Final Say solo CDs -- "Every Little Thing" (1997), and "Voice Prints" (2007). It should be noted that Celestin also wrote a lion's share of the songs for the TimePeace CD, "Rhythmic Pictures" (2001), and while it generated some regional airplay and favorable reviews, TimePeace remained primarily an all covers band.
"Up until this year when live performances stopped as everyone sheltered in place, my crazy schedule had me doing 200-plus shows a year. I felt a little like a hamster on a wheel, never having time to try different ideas musically or creatively. The recent time off has allowed me to step back and explore. In that time, I've written a handful of new songs currently being recorded remotely."
Celestin noted that while he will continue performing cover material with his current group Final Say, and will continue pushing forward with his all original group, he is officially leaving TimePeace Unplugged, so as to focus on a new acoustic-based solo act with varied accompaniment.
Calling this new musical venture simply Robby Celestin will allow him to feature "a fun rotation of unique and talented individuals" and will serve to showcase his new ideas as a singer and performer. It will also afford him the freedom to add in songs by artists, ranging from old-school favorites like Elton John, to fresh talents like Post Malone and Leon Bridges. "Of course, I will always stay true to the soul and Motown sound that is forever near and dear to my heart," he added. "This is just me taking what I've always done even further and opening myself up to new possibilities.
"Celestin will debut his new acoustic-based show on June 26 at CD & Me (23320 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort, Illinois. "It'll be an outdoor concert with socially distanced seating, almost like a mini-Ravinia. People can get out, enjoy a dinner, a drink and an evening of live music. Advance tickets are recommended and can be obtained through the venue by calling 815-469-7315." Other Celestin dates are being planned, including stops at venues like Shipwreck (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith, and Jalapenos (200 U.S. 41) in Schererville.
Keep up with Celestin via his official website at robbycelestin.com or facebook.com/robbycelestinband and be sure to check out his online podcasts at achatteroffact.com.
