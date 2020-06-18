Musical reinvention: Robby Celestin unplugs in a new fashion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Singer, songwriter and showman Robby Celestin is one of the most enduring R&B voices on the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland music scenes, entertaining Midwest audiences for three decades.

The son of Robert Celestin -- a founding member of the 1960s and 1970s East Chicago-based touring/recording act, The Enchanters -- Robbie has been performing almost since he started walking.

Over the years, Celestin has been a founding member of the popular regional groups Five O'Clock Shadow, Time Peace and Final Say, performing famous hits from the songbooks of some of the world's greatest pop artists. He also spent time as a member of celebrated regional acapella recording and touring group, Stormy Weather. In the midst of gigs being canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic these last several weeks, Celestin used the time at home to reinvent his presence as an unplugged performer.

Although writing original songs for many years, and releasing a pair of his own full length solo albums, Celestin has always been viewed as a great song stylist, a vocalist who takes other people's songs and makes them their own through unique interpretation.