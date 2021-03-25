Musical showcase: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents solo series

The spring season has brought a dynamic series of performances to fans of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.
IPO is currently offering its first solo concert series on a virtual platform. The series runs to March 31. Also this season, the orchestra is presenting the 12th annual Rising Star Showcase.
Christina Salerno, executive director of IPO, said the decision to have a solo virtual series came out of the pandemic.
"We had planned on doing a larger virtual concert with more players," Salerno said. Since larger concerts need more planning time, Salerno said it was decided to do something on a smaller scale.
"We wanted to offer the musicians the opportunity to play on stage," Salerno said, adding the virtual solo concerts also allow audience members a closer look at the musicians as they play.
The solo concert series is part of its IPO Reimagined series of virtual productions. Virtual concerts by IPO have been filmed in Trinity Christian College’s Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights, where the orchestra regularly features its live shows.
Salerno said virtual audience members will get a more "intimate" experience via the solo concert which features six musicians with different instruments.
Performing will be Ricardo Castaneda on oboe; Marilyn Bourgeois on piano; Beth Bryngelson on flute; Erin Kozakis on bassoon; Kerena Moeller on cello; and concert master Azusa Tashiro on violin.
"We hope people will take away (from this concert) that music is really a wide tapestry of sound," Salerno said. She added the musicians put their hearts into the musical performances. Each musician performs for anywhere from seven to 10 minutes and talks a bit about their featured work.
Oboist Castaneda said it's an honor to have been involved in the solo show. Castaneda is performing the U.S. premiere of Manuel Carcache's "Variantes para Oboe," which was written for him, as well as William Ferris' "Reflection for Oboe."
"It's always a privilege and an honor when a composer thinks you can put their ideas into the music," Castaneda said, about the composition written for him. "It's also a bit of pressure."
Castaneda added he's happy to be performing Ferris' work "Reflection for Oboe" once again.
"He (Ferris) wrote that piece in 1999," Castanada said, explaining that he had the opportunity to work with Ferris, whose writing was very "melodic."
About performing in the virtual concert, Castaneda said "I'm so thankful we're able to do this."
IPO's Rising Star Showcase, which continues on through next week, will allow orchestra fans to see and hear performances by up-and-coming talents.
"This gives the (young) musicians a chance to spread their wings," Salerno said about the Rising Stars. "A number of our Rising Stars have gone on to do amazing things."
One of the performers in the Rising Star Showcase is Valparaiso resident Noelle Streuber-Eden, who plays the violin.
"I loved being part of the Rising Star concert," said Streuber-Eden. Her mother Sonja Streuber accompanies her on piano during the concert.
During her performance segment, Streuber-Eden, 12, performs "Chaconne in G Minor" by Tomaso Antonio Vitali.
"The work is full of technical challenges," Streuber-Eden said. "It's dark and dreary to loud and exciting. It's gorgeous," she said about "Chaconne in G Minor."
"I've been playing the violin for eight years," Streuber-Eden said. The musician said she takes private music lessons from Tamara Ringas of Chesterton.
The young musician said she practices anywhere from two to four hours a day.
"I love playing on stage and for people," Streuber-Eden said. Streuber-Eden has previously won a young musician's competition presented by Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and she has worked with Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra.
FYI: Tickets for IPO's solo concert series and the Rising Star Showcase are $15 for each concert. Visit ipomusic.org.
