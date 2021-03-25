Musical showcase: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents solo series

"We hope people will take away (from this concert) that music is really a wide tapestry of sound," Salerno said. She added the musicians put their hearts into the musical performances. Each musician performs for anywhere from seven to 10 minutes and talks a bit about their featured work.

Oboist Castaneda said it's an honor to have been involved in the solo show. Castaneda is performing the U.S. premiere of Manuel Carcache's "Variantes para Oboe," which was written for him, as well as William Ferris' "Reflection for Oboe."

"It's always a privilege and an honor when a composer thinks you can put their ideas into the music," Castaneda said, about the composition written for him. "It's also a bit of pressure."

Castaneda added he's happy to be performing Ferris' work "Reflection for Oboe" once again.

"He (Ferris) wrote that piece in 1999," Castanada said, explaining that he had the opportunity to work with Ferris, whose writing was very "melodic."

About performing in the virtual concert, Castaneda said "I'm so thankful we're able to do this."

IPO's Rising Star Showcase, which continues on through next week, will allow orchestra fans to see and hear performances by up-and-coming talents.