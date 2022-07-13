Musical vibrations: Collective Soul brings show to Hard Rock Live

Collective Soul is set to bring its new show to the Region this weekend.

The alt rock band, which was established nearly three decades ago in Georgia, will perform July 15 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Switchfoot also shares the concert bill.

"It's amazing to get out there and see people's faces again," said Will Turpin, bass player for Collective Soul. "Who would have thought we'd be grounded after touring for years," Turpin said about the shutdown due to the pandemic.

Collective Soul is comprised of Turpin, Johnny Rabb, Dean Roland, Ed Roland and Jesse Triplett.

Turpin said fans of live music were really missing the shows and the band was missing being able to perform.

"I remember thinking this is going to last three or four weeks," he said about the shutdown.

Turpin said the fact the group celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 was an amazing milestone. He said when they first started they didn't really think ahead about how long their career in music would endure.

"We were young. We never thought about how long it would last. We were focused on making music and had a lot of music in us," he said.

Collective Soul released its 10th album "Blood" in 2019 and in mid-August their latest album "Vibrating" is due to be released.

"We're still creating music as well as we ever have," Turpin, 51, said. "We're still at the top of our game."

Turpin added because the band is still interested in recording new songs, it shows a "longevity" in their career.

With their music, Turpin said Collective Soul is always trying to "capture emotion" and the group members view their live performances as a real celebration of life.

"The focus is on intangible things. Music boils down to emotion," he said, adding music is something that vibrates and showcases emotion in great ways.

Turpin said music has always been important in his life.

"I grew up with instruments all around me. I was a natural with all instruments," he said. Turpin's father owned a recording studio in Georgia named Reel 2 Reel Recording Studio. Turpin, who also occasionally performs as a solo musician, said he's involved with the studio and also produces new artists.

"I enjoy watching artists grow and become better musicians," Turpin said.

The bassist said everything having to do with Collective Soul always comes first in his career but he also makes time for solo projects. In 2018 he released a solo album titled "Serengeti Drivers."

"I feel blessed to be able to do this for a living," Turpin said about making music. "Creating music is still something we thrive on." For more information on Collective Soul, visit collectivesoul.com. For more details on Collective Soul's July 15 show, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.