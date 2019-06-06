A diverse musical line-up will be in the spotlight during Navy Pier's popular summer music series.
"Live on the Lake!" continues through Sept. 2 at the pier's Miller Lite Beer Garden. Performances take place on Saturdays and Sundays and other select dates during the season.
Dylan Hankey, program coordinator at Navy Pier, said there has been music offered in the beer garden for the past 10 years. In the past few years, though, the program has been reimagined as "Live on the Lake!"
"It's a pretty eclectic mix of music," Hankey said, about the summer artist series, which is free to attend.
Everything from pop, blues, country, rock, folk and more will take the spotlight on stage during the series. On Sundays, there will also be global and international music in the spotlight, he said.
The feedback (for the series) has been very positive," Hankey said. "There's a little bit of something for everyone."
In addition to the free live music, guests can purchase various food and drink in the beer garden.
While listening to the music, visitors to the pier will also have a good view of the city. On Saturdays, the Aon Summer Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. The live music resumes after the fireworks show and continues until 11:30 p.m.
Live music begins at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The music continues to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
On June 8, guests will be treated to the sounds of The Corey Dennison Band.
"We love playing at Navy Pier," said Corey Dennison. "It's always a good time."
Dennison's band released its self-titled album in 2016. The band has a blues and soul foundation and regularly plays around Chicago and the Region. Dennison, who grew up in Valparaiso, lives in Michigan City.
"We're going to be playing blues and soul and playing songs that make people feel good," Dennison said.
FYI: "Live on the Lake!" takes place Saturdays, Sundays and other select dates, through Sept. 2 at Miller Lite Beer Garden at Navy Pier, Chicago. Visit navypier.org.