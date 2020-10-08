Nawty singer steps out solo with new EP and party

Mandalyn reveals her own talents as a lyricist/composer on the new EP. Its first cut is the intense title track with lyrics inspired by her meeting and falling in love with her husband at a time when she felt content to be single. Mandalyn proves to not be a one trick pony, with her countrified original, "Baby on the Run," complete with banjo. "I've got a lot of lyrics and songs, but we wanted to ease into this project," she said. "The songs are available online at Spotify and all the other usual online places.

"My producer Tony Coleman was B.B. King's drummer up until B.B.'s death. He plays drums on the album along with producing it," noted the singer, who recorded all the tracks at Coupe deVille Studio in Nashville, using three top shelf session musicians -- Brad Allen (bass), Frank Ray (keys/organ), Bart Walker (guitar/banjo).

Although one might think COVID gave the busy band leader the time to focus on her solo release, the opposite is true. "We had this completed and done pre-COVID, but have been holding it back. Well we're not waiting anymore," said Mandalyn.