Netflix drama 'The Eddy' explores jazz via multiracial Paris

The idea for the eight-episode series came from a longtime dream of six-time Grammy Award winner ​Glen Ballard​ to tell a story about a jazz band making music in modern-day Paris. He organized a group with working musicians that included actress and vocalist Joanna Kulig​, from the 2018 acclaimed movie “Cold War,” and Croatian percussionist Lada Obradovic.

“The mission for me was to connect young listeners and viewers to what jazz really could be,” Ballard​ told the AP in an interview from his Paris apartment. “It started with me writing songs in 2008 about this mythical jazz club...Paris never gave up on jazz.”

And that jazz club would show the real, new Paris, Ballard​ said.

Directed by Damien Chazelle of “La La Land,” the series engages with the rigidity jazz faces from traditionalists and modernizing forces, just like the 2016 Oscar-nominated film. But unlike “La La Land,” the Netflix series doesn’t seek to whitewash those themes and it confronts issues of race and poverty from where jazz stems.

That complexity and the themes around a multicultural Paris is what attracted the politically active Stenberg to the project, she said. Stenberg earned praised for her role in the 2018 film “The Hate U Give” about a high school student who witnesses a police shooting.