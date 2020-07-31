New collaboration has Burt Bacharach still working at 92

An appearance on a recent promotional Zoom call shows Bacharach also still has a California chic shock of gray hair. He might hunch a bit, but then that's piano player posture, and he doesn’t look, talk or write like he’s 92.

Bacharach once wrote a song titled “(It's) Wonderful to Be Young,” but he has always worked as though time were on his side.

“It took me three weeks to write ‘Alfie,’” he says. "I never enjoyed anything else while I was trying to finish that song. I was going to the theater and not enjoying the play, because my mind was on trying to solve a problem with ‘Alfie.’

“But they don’t give medals for speed.”

Bacharach was working for Marlene Dietrich in Las Vegas in 1957 when he learned he had his first hit — a country rendition of “The Story of My Life” by Marty Robbins. Such is the range of artists drawn to Bacharach's work over the decades.

Now comes “Blue Umbrella,” with Bacharach composing most of the music and Tashian writing most of the lyrics. It's a set of graceful, soulful ballads with an air of sophistication that is classic Bacharach.