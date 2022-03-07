New Edition entertains a packed house at Chicago's United Center

Fans packed the United Center March 5 for an exuberant show by one of the most popular "boy" bands to emerge in the music industry.

New Edition is back and once again touring with all of its members. Heating up the stage on this tour are Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant.

The group was in fine form for the United Center show which featured New Edition hits as well as solo songs made famous by group members Brown, Tresvant, Gill and the trio Bell, Biv, DeVoe.

New Edition was always known for their catchy tunes but also for splashy choreography. The group members, who are all in their 50s now, proved they can still cut a rug pretty well during the show.

Early on in the concert, the group performed engaging renditions of their biggest hits from the '80s including "Mr. Telephone Man," "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now" and "If It Isn't Love."

Other highlights of the show were performances of Brown's "My Prerogative" and "Every Little Step"; Tresvant's "Sensitivity," Gill's "Rub You The Right Way," and super offshoot group Bell, Biv DeVoe's mega hit "Poison."

New Edition's concert is one of the first big stadium tours to hit The United Center since the pandemic emerged two years ago. The fact the show was packed proves music fans are ready to come out to support musicians and also to enjoy themselves. And with New Edition, it's not often fans have the opportunity to see all the members together.

Throughout the show, audience members were out of their seats singing along to the hits and dancing along with the group. Avid fans were donned in T-shirts showing the group through the years or sporting their favorite New Edition member's face on their shirts.

New Edition ended their show with the ballad "Can You Stand The Rain."

Opening the show were Jodeci and Charlie Wilson, former lead singer of The Gap Band.

After the world being cooped up for the last two years, it was nice to see people enthused and out as they enjoyed going back in time with their favorite group. The '80s and early '90s were alive again with New Edition as they led fans on a heartwarming journey back a few decades.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.