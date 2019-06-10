The former teen heartthrob group New Edition has had many incarnations through the years.
This season, concert fans have been entertained by members of the band who now are in the group RBRM, also known as Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike. RBRM is Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Mike Bivins. DeVoe, Bell and Bivins also made up the group Bell Biv Devoe.
RBRM is currently on a summer tour and recently performed at The Venue in Hammond. The group's show proved an energetic production filled with Brown's solo hits, Bell Biv DeVoe favorites and a couple of New Edition tunes.
The group New Edition was always known for its harmonies and slick dance moves. Now, the singers who are in their early 50s, are still showcasing strong vocals and apt dance moves.
Included on the playlist for the concert, which opened with Brown's "My Prerogative," were hits "Don't Be Cruel," "Every Little Step," Bell Biv Devoe's smash "Poison," "Roni," and "Mr. Telephone Man."
During Brown's performance of "Roni," which was released in 1988, he told the crowd he had seven children and talked a bit about them. He then held up a medallion he had around his neck with a picture of his late daughter Bobbi Christina and said "This one stays with me always." Bobbie Christina, also the daughter of Whitney Houston, died in 2015.
The group occasionally addressed their fans and told the crowd to stay tuned for news about a possible New Edition future tour. One never knows since this group of singers is always surprising fans.
RBRM has upcoming shows scheduled on June 14 in Bakersfield, California; June 15 in Las Vegas; June 16 in Oakland, California; July 6 at the Essence Festival in New Orleans; and July 26 at the Cincinnati Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Upcoming Venue shows include Reba, Sept. 6; Ledisi: Nina and Me, Oct. 4; and John Cleese, Nov. 16. Visit horseshoehammond.com.