New Edition is back on tour to the delight of longtime fans.

The group, which got together in Boston in the late '70s and became extremely popular during the early '80s, recently brought its Legacy Tour to The United Center in Chicago.

Fans filled the venue for the rousing show by the beloved group which stars Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. After a well-received show last year at The United Center, it was great to see the group back again.

New Edition proved to be in exceptional form as they performed a 90-minute show packed with their biggest hits as well as tunes from each of the members' solo ventures. Brown, as well as Tresvant, Gill and trio Bell Biv DeVoe all had successful side and solo gigs aside from New Edition.

It was an evening for catchy music, going back in time and having fun with friends. It was obvious groups of fans had come to the concert together and were all set for a fantastic musical party with New Edition and opening acts, Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank.

And the show didn't disappoint. New Edition performed a concert which was high in energy. The concert also showcased the charisma of all the members. Fans cheered and screamed as the ultimate of "boy bands" took the stage at 10:25 p.m.

It was a fast-moving show by a group of performers known for strong harmonies, catchy tunes and polished choreography.

The group opened with "Crucial," and early in the concert performed "If It Isn't Love," "Mr. Telephone Man," "Cool It Now," as well as Gill's "Rub You The Right Way" and Brown's "My Prerogative."

Among other concert highlights were the big hit "Candy Girl," "Popcorn Love," Tresvant's "Sensitivity," Gill's "My My My," Brown's "Don't Be Cruel" and "Roni," and Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison."

Other tunes on the roster included "Can You Stand The Rain," "Every Little Step" and "Is This The End."

As fans left The United Center, they were heard singing the praises of the group and stating they couldn't wait for New Edition's return.

Among New Edition's upcoming shows are March 30, Atlanta, Georgia; March 31, New Orleans; April 1, Houston, Texas; April 2, Fort Worth, Texas; April 6, San Diego and April 7, Las Vegas.

