The following is the concert schedule for NISO's 2018-2019 season

• Dukes of Dixieland, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School, 9135 Erie St., Highland

• Russian Cello, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville

• Holiday Pops, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School, 9135 Erie St., Highland or 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Auditorium at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso

• Two Symphonies and A Modern Mass, 7:30 p.m. March 8 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville

• The Keys to France, 7:30 p.m. April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville

• One Small Step, 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School, 9135 Erie St., Highland

A Concert with Courses Gala will be held Oct. 12 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster

For prices and more information about the season or gala, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.