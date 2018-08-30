Music fans are sure to be interested in what Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra has planned for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.
"We definitely have a season of diverse offerings," said Kirk Muspratt, Music Director and Conductor for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.
Everything from Dixieland and French compositions to works for cello, a Brahm's Symphony, movie tunes and favorite holiday songs will be in the spotlight on NISO's new show roster.
"One of the things I'm really looking forward to is going to all the new halls," Muspratt said, adding that concerts will take place in three different venues this season. "The halls are very intimate and they'll allow the music to be very close to the audience."
The venues NISO will perform in are Monbeck Auditorum at Highland High School, The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville and The Auditorium at Valparaiso High School.
Muspratt said the season opens on an exuberant note with The Dukes of Dixieland on Sept. 15 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School.
The Dixieland band will turn the show into a real Mardi-Gras shindig, Muspratt said. "It's a terrific way to start the season," he said. "They just rock the place and it's like a party."
The conductor said the show Russian Cello on Oct. 26 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church will feature cellist Richard Hirschl. Compositions from Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and others will be on the playlist.
NISO's Holiday Pops concerts are always a big draw for community music lovers. Muspratt promises this year's shows will be just as dynamic. There will be two holiday performances at two different venues. Audience members may catch the show on Dec. 13 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School or on Dec. 14 at The Auditorium at Valparaiso High School.
"We'll have Santa and the chorus and sing-a-longs," Muspratt said. Featured on the Holiday Pops roster will be Munster High School Chorale, Northwest Indiana Suzuki School, The Symphony Chorus and tenor Jesse Donner.
"Everyone loved Jesse Donner last year," Muspratt said.
The music director said he's also looking forward to the Two Symphonies and A Modern Mass show scheduled for March 8 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church.
"I like the fact that we're working with children in that show," Muspratt said. On the playlist for that concert will be "Mass of the Children" by Rutter. The Southlake Children's Choir and The Eisenhower Elementary Choir will perform during that concert.
"It's something positive about children and for children," Muspratt said, adding it brings much quality and meaning to the musical experience.
The concert The Keys to France on April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church will feature compositions such as Saint-Saens' "Piano Concerto No. 2" and Ravel's "Bolero." On the playlist for the One Small Step show on May 17 at Monbeck Auditorium will be movie tunes and otherworldly compositions as the concert celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Orchestra fans will also want to attend NISO's gala this year. The gala A Concert with Courses will be held Oct. 12 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. "We hope it will get everybody in a really great mood," Muspratt said.
The gala will have performances by the Symphony Chorus, members of the Symphony and the Youth Orchestra in addition to food and drink. Muspratt said the evening will be divided into three different segments or "courses" with various entertainment featured during each segment. For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.