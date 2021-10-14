New season: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stage

An eclectic program of American music will be on the setlist for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's (IPO) debut of its 44th season.

The show "All American" opening night will be presented Saturday at Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights. Various works by Copland, Ewazen and Price will be on the agenda. Dancers from The Joffrey Academy will also perform a world premiere work by Yoshihisa Arai of The Joffrey Ballet.

"There's a lot of excitement (for the beginning of the season)," said Christina Salerno, executive director of IPO. She added there's a bit of "trepidation" as well due to many events still being canceled due to the pandemic.

"We're starting out a bit slowly and then will be ramping it up later in the season with shows being a little longer and more musicians on stage," Salerno said.

Salerno said the music being presented, under the direction of Maestro Stilian Kirov, will be a mix of sounds.

"It's a great blending of master works that people would recognize and music they may not be familiar with," she said. "There'll be a little bit of something for everyone."