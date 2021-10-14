 Skip to main content
New season: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stage
urgent

An eclectic program of American music will be on the setlist for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's (IPO) debut of its 44th season.

The show "All American" opening night will be presented Saturday at Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights. Various works by Copland, Ewazen and Price will be on the agenda. Dancers from The Joffrey Academy will also perform a world premiere work by Yoshihisa Arai of The Joffrey Ballet.

"There's a lot of excitement (for the beginning of the season)," said Christina Salerno, executive director of IPO. She added there's a bit of "trepidation" as well due to many events still being canceled due to the pandemic.

"We're starting out a bit slowly and then will be ramping it up later in the season with shows being a little longer and more musicians on stage," Salerno said.

Salerno said the music being presented, under the direction of Maestro Stilian Kirov, will be a mix of sounds.

"It's a great blending of master works that people would recognize and music they may not be familiar with," she said. "There'll be a little bit of something for everyone."

Salerno said for the opening night concert they are honored to be partnering with The Joffrey Ballet on the show. The Joffrey dancers will perform to Copland's "Appalacian Spring."

She called the Joffrey a "fantastic American ballet company."

In a statement, Salerno further said this season will also be about "pushing IPO's artistic boundaries - furthering our commitment to presenting works by great, but historically lesser-known composers, even while we build new partnerships with extraordinary artists from multiple disciplines."

Guests attending IPO's shows must show proof of vaccination. Audience members will also be seated spaced apart and 10 feet from musicians.

Upcoming concerts by IPO are "Mozart & Beethoven," Nov. 13; "Back Together For The Holidays Program," Dec. 11; "Still, Bologne & Dvorak," Feb.19; "Stravinsky, Ravel & Abels," March 12; "All Brahms," April 30; and "Scheherazade," May 14.

For more information, visit ipomusic.org or call 708.481.7774.



