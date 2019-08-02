The music of trumpeter Miles Davis is starring in a new compilation.
"The Complete Birth of the Cool," a 2LP vinyl and digital set, was released recently by BlueNote/UMe.
The musical product celebrates the 70th anniversary of Davis' iconic work "Birth of The Cool" and the "Birth of the Cool" sessions. Included in the collection is Davis' ensemble's surviving live recordings as well as the 12 sides recorded during the years of 1949 and 1950. A booklet with archival photos and an essay by Ashley Kahn are also featured.
"It's gotten a great response," said Erin Davis, son of the late Miles Davis, who was in Chicago recently to promote the project. Davis is a spokesman for the Miles Davis Estate. Davis came to town with Vince Wilburn Jr., nephew of Miles Davis and bandleader/drummer for the Miles Electric Band.
Davis, a musician/producer/composer who toured with his father Miles, said his father's album "Birth of the Cool," "changed jazz at the time."
But his father, he said, really didn't want to exclusively be labeled as a jazz performer. "He hated just being called a jazz artist," he said, adding he preferred listeners to think of it as just "playing music."
The music found on "Birth of the Cool" featured musicians who weren't widely known at the time. They were Davis, Gerry Mulligan, Lee Konitz, Max Roach, John Lewis and arranger Gil Evans.
About the compilation of his father's music, Davis said "There's so much of it and it's all so varied and different." Davis said he can't really pick a favorite song because "it changes weekly."
Davis said he always enjoyed touring with his father.
"Being on the road was great. I started going in the summers as part of the road crew. Then I started playing in the band," Davis said.
In addition to the release of "The Complete Birth of the Cool," Davis said there is currently a documentary "Birth of the Cool" that is being readied for theatrical release later this month. To learn more, visit milesdavis.com.