The second annual NEXUS Chamber Music Chicago Festival concludes with “Nocturnal Awakenings” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Ganz Hall, Roosevelt University in Chicago.
NEXUS Chamber Music is a collective of highly acclaimed and talented young musicians dedicated to finding new audiences for chamber music by eliminating the barriers between performers and audience. They are busy redefining the classical music concert-going experience by presenting first-class musical performances in conventional and unconventional venues throughout the world, which is streamed online.
“Nocturnal Awakenings” concert selections include String Quintet in C Major “Night Music of the Streets of Madrid” by Luigi Boccherini; “Langsamer Satz” for String Quartet by Anton Webern; “A Paganini” for Solo Violin by Alfred Schnittke; and "String Quintet in C Major, D. 956" by Franz Schubert. Musicians include Brian Hong, violin; Siwoo Kim, violin; Allison Lovera, violin; Tanner Menees, viola; Brannon Cho, cello; and Alexander Hersh, cello. A reception with the artists will follow the concert.
NEXUS was founded by cellist Alexander Hersh and violinist Brian Hong, both in their twenties. Alexander Hersh, winner of multiple awards, has had concert engagements with the Houston Symphony, the Boston Pops, the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and other orchestras. Brian Hong, known for his passionate and powerful performances, commanding stage presence and honest interpretations, has performed with the Springfield Symphony and the Julliard Orchestra as well as multiple festivals.
Rudolph Ganz Memorial Hall, has been called one of the true gems of Chicago architecture. It is a performance space enhanced with stained glass windows, gold-leaf arches, beautiful chandeliers and hand-painted murals. Ganz Hall received the Chicago Landmark Award for Preservation Excellence in 2003 and the American Institute of Architects Chicago Design Excellence Award in 2005.